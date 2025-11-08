$137m for Carnival 2026

A character from traditional Carnival makes his way along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain on Friday during the launch of Carnival 2026. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin expects money allocated for Carnival 2026 to be more than enough as government has cut out much of the waste that previously occurred.

Benjamin made this clear as she spoke following the launch of Carnival 2026 at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain on November 7. Government has allocated $137 million for Carnival 2026, up from $134,539,300 in 2025.

She said previous complaints about money will also be reduced as government has addressed the slow pace at which funding was released.

Regional carnival, which has traditionally been underfunded in favour of events in Port of Spain, will also receive an injection of money to stage their events.

She said government’s goal is to ensure every community has an opportunity to not only enjoy the festivities but generate economic activity.

“Rest assured, this administration, taking all that into consideration, what the people of TT can expect is more injection into the people, into the artists, so the funding would be reaching the people and also the artists,” she said.

The launch of Carnival drowned out the noise in surrounding streets as pedestrians were treated to the sound of steelpan, African drumming and performances by artistes including 2025 Chutney Soca Queen Reshma Ramlal, Preddy and Aaron Duncan. It was launched under the theme "Yuh Go Love This."

It marked 100 days revellers turn he streets into a sea of colour during “the greatest show on earth”.

Carnival is usually launched at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, however, NCC chairman Peter Kanhai explained that a decision was made to change the venue in an effort to bring the festival to the people.

He noted the change in venue had the added benefit of saving money.

“The cost of coming here is a fraction of what it would normally cost to put on the launch of Carnival up at the Queen's Park Savannah. So, already, the savings are taking place,” he said.

Citizens can expect an action packed season as there are events from this month’s end up to the proclamation of carnival on J’ouvert morning.

Both the NCC chairman and minister said they expect Carnival 2026 to be packed with an international and diaspora presence as accommodations and most airline seats to TT are already fully sold.

The government is developing a system to track how many people come for carnival and data collected will be used to drive future planning and policy.

Deputy NCC chairman Kevan Gibbs said both visitors and locals can expect one of the safest carnivals in several years.

“We are going to have the lowest murder rate for the year, and we are going to go into Carnival. It's going to be the safest Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago that I've seen in 25 years,” he predicted.

In April, Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said after a successful carnival that island was aiming to be the Carnival capital of the Caribbean.

Newsday asked Kanhai and Benjamin if they were concerned about TT losing its identity as the Mecca of Caribbean Carnivals. Both welcomed the competition.

“I think it's always a good thing for people to have ambition to reach to the highest level, but Trinidad and Tobago is still the pinnacle.

"And everybody that's doing this, the reason that they come to us here in Trinidad and ask us to send delegations and so on is because they are trying to reach the Trinidad and Tobago level. We here in Trinidad and Tobago must make sure that they get close, but never surpass us,” Kanhai said.