Windies fall just short in 2nd T20 against New Zealand

FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Romario Shepherd. - AP PHOTO

West Indies fell agonisingly short of victory in a high-scoring thriller at Eden Park, losing to New Zealand by three runs in the second T20 on November 6, to leave the five-match series level at 1-1.

Despite a spirited middle to lower-order fightback led by Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde, the Caribbean side narrowly missed out on chasing down a daunting 208-run target.

Batting first, the Black Caps amassed 207/5 from their 20 overs, driven by a ruthless 78 from 28 balls by Mark Chapman. The left-hander launched seven sixes and six fours in a blistering knock that took the game away from the Windies bowlers.

Tim Robinson chipped in with 39, while Daryl Mitchell and captain Mitchell Santner closed out the innings with unbeaten scores of 28 and 18 respectively.

Off-spinner Roston Chase (2/33) led the way with the ball for the visitors, while pacers Forde (1/17), Jason Holder (1/34) and Shepherd (1/38) picked up one wicket apiece.

The West Indies’ chase got off to a shaky start as opener Brandon King fell for a duck just three balls into the innings. Skipper Shai Hope (24) and Alick Athanaze (33) briefly steadied the innings, but both were dismissed before they could push on. With Holder (16) and Akeem Auguste (seven) also falling cheaply, the visitors slipped to 93 for six in the 13th over.

From there, Powell and Shepherd launched a fierce counterattack, adding 62 runs for the seventh wicket to reignite the chase. Powell’s explosive 45 off 22 balls featured six sixes and a four, while Shepherd supported with 34 off 18 deliveries, including four towering sixes.

When Shepherd departed, Forde joined Powell and continued the assault, smashing 29 from just 13 balls. However, needing 16 from the final over, the West Indies faltered.

Powell was caught with three balls to go, leaving Forde and Akeal Hosein (one not out) unable to complete the chase as the maroon finished on 204/8.

Santner (3/31) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (3/39) were instrumental in New Zealand’s defence, while pacers Kyle Jamieson (1/51) and Jason Duffy (1/21) claimed a wicket each.

Reflecting on the narrow defeat, Shepherd admitted the loss was a tough one to take given how close they came to a remarkable comeback.

“Sometimes a close game can hurt you because you can look at so many areas where you could have pulled back a six or so many areas where you could have actually bowled a better over or played a better shot off a certain ball. But all in all, it is what it's supposed to be, so hopefully next game we can pull off a win,” he said.

The all-rounder said the team remains optimistic despite the result. He noted that the Eden Park surface offered a true contest and believed the West Indies’ ability to rally late proved their batting depth.

“On this ground, it was a good wicket, it was a better wicket than the first game, and it showed that. We know what we're capable of in the back end, and it showed exactly what we're capable of,” Shepherd said.

He added that better planning and execution at the top of the innings would be key in the matches ahead.

“We wanted a better start, but all in all the game goes how it went, and hopefully in future we can actually plan the innings a bit better, set up the game a bit better so that we can finish,” he added.

Shepherd also praised Forde for his all-round performance in only his tenth T20 international.

“We’ve been blessed with a lot of all-rounders in the West Indies, and he’s up there. He actually did well, scored the fastest 50 for us in 50-over cricket. He has that potential to actually strike the ball far and tonight he showed what he can do, so hopefully next game he can show one shot better and get us over the line,” he said.

With the series finely poised, the teams now head to Saxton Oval in Nelson for the third T20 on November 8. Shepherd said the side is looking forward to the new challenge, particularly on a different surface.

“We all know how good the wickets are in New Zealand, and there are small boundaries and stuff like that, so you have to actually be on the ball, each and every ball you bowl and each and every ball you bat, because 200 is not enough anymore in T20 cricket these days.”

Having come within touching distance of back-to-back wins, the West Indies will look to turn promise into victory when the third T20 bowls off at Saxton Oval from 8.15 pm (TT time).

Summarised Scores:

NEW ZEALAND 207/5 (20) — Mark Chapman 78, Tim Robinson 39, Daryl Mitchell 28*, Mitchell Santner 18 not out; Roston Chase 2/33 vs WEST INDIES 204/8 (20) — Rovman Powell 45, Romario Shepherd 34, Alick Athanaze 33, Shai Hope 24; Mitchell Santner 3/31, Ish Sodhi 3/39 — New Zealand won by three runs; series level 1-1.