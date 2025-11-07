What next after the 'war' ends?

THE EDITOR: The prime minister's support for Trump's war on Maduro, sorry, I meant Venezuelan narco-terrorists and human-traffickers is universally known by now.

Whether it's a right choice or not, is open to debate. What is clear is Persad-Bissessar's strength of conviction, which is admirable, as it proves the Kamla of today is certainly not the Kamla of 2010-2015.

TT's socio-economic future is inexorably tied to the decisions of the Siparia MP, and it remains to be seen how history will remember TT's version of The Iron Lady.

However, I hope Mrs Persad-Bissessar and her government, in deciding to support Trump and the US in this so-called war on narco-terrorists, would have thought long and hard about all of the ramifications for TT and its citizens.

A question that has been bugging me ever since the day the PM declared the US should kill narco-traffickers violently, has been: What next for TT?

When this "war" is ended and all the drug-running fiends have been blown to smithereens, and if there is a new President in Caracas – as I strongly suspect is the real reason behind this "war" – what next for TT?

When the warships, submarines, warplanes and soldiers return to US soil, who will protect TT? Our coastguard and the handful of soldiers, some of whom don't even have new pants and boots? Will Caricom send a peace-keeping force to defend TT?

While señor Maduro and his minions can only pelt cuss at Persad-Bissessar across the Gulf of Paria, at this time, since the US is protecting TT's maritime flanks, this will not be the case after Trump declares his "war" over.

Whether or not Maduro is still in power by the end of this year is really a moot point as his supporters and supporters of the Chavista style of politics will certainly endure. Their hate for the TT government's pro-America stance is clear as shown by street protests in Caracas.

Is it so far-fetched to think Maduro's supporters – already armed as part of his civilian militia – won't be motivated enough to jump into pirogues and be on TT soil in a matter of hours ready to exact bloody revenge?

Does government have a plan in place for when America's military leaves the Caribbean Sea? Let's not delude ourselves into thinking our coast guard is any match for a fleet of enraged Maduro supporters all armed to the teeth. Guerillas do not fight fair!

Listen madam PM, I am a retiree whose mind is still sharp but whose knees complain bitterly if I walk too quickly. Do you expect me to deal with hordes of Venezuelan insurgents rampaging in San Fernando bent on revenge?

Do you think Jorge, Paco, Jose and Miguel would give a fart if I shout out in Spanish, "When UNC wins, everybody wins!" Trust me madam, they won't.

One can only hope our government carefully considered every possibility, every ramification before deciding to throw support behind Trump and his war agenda. Time will tell.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando