Volunteerism alive and well in Caroni Central

David Lee. - File photo

THE EDITOR: In a time when many communities wait on the system to fix their surroundings, Caroni Central is proving that the spirit of volunteerism is alive and well.

Under the leadership of MP Dr David Lee and councillor Anil Baliram, a dedicated team of volunteers has been mobilised to tackle one of the constituency’s most persistent issues – overgrown grass and neglected public spaces.

With Cepep and URP services temporarily unavailable, Dr Lee and councillor Baliram took a proactive approach, assembling a group of committed residents to assist with the upkeep of high-risk areas such as roadsides, recreation grounds, and open lots.

This initiative not only ensures communities remain clean and safe but also reflects the kind of hands-on leadership that builds trust between citizens and their representatives. What makes this initiative truly inspiring is the involvement of young people.

Through this effort, youths have been encouraged to take part in maintaining their own communities, learning first-hand that civic pride is built through participation, not just observation. It’s a model that promotes teamwork, responsibility, and respect for one’s environment, lessons that extend far beyond the day’s work.

This approach serves as a reminder that governance is not confined to offices or budgets, it lives in the willingness to get one’s hands dirty for the good of the people.

As the grass is cut, the drains cleared, and the machinery rolls through the villages, what truly grows in Caroni Central is something far more valuable; a renewed sense of community spirit.

NICHOLAS HOSEIN

Caroni Central