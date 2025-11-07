US kill three more in Caribbean airstrike

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Photo via AP

The US military has killed three people in its latest airstrike in the Caribbean as it continues what it said is its war on "narcoterrorism/narcotrafficking" on November 6.

Posting a video of the strike to X on Thursday night, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, "As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops."

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed."

His post ended with a stern warning to all narco-terrorists who he said were threatening the homeland, "If you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs — we will kill you."

It's the tenth attack in the Caribbean since September, which has now claimed some 44 lives. Two Trinidad-born men, Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, were feared to have been among those killed on October 14.

Two people survived the October 26 strike and were repatriated to Colombia and Ecuador. TT's Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led government has endorsed the attacks since they began in early September, citing the country's struggle with narcotics and firearm smuggling from Venezuela.

There have been about five similar attacks in the Eastern Pacific since October, killing some 26 people.

Thursday's action came as a motion in the US Senate to block President Donald Trump from attacking Venezuela failed.

The motion sponsored by Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia and Adam Schiff of California, and Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, was brought amidst fears that Trump's actions in the Southern Caribbean could lead to an attack on Venezuela.

Despite building pressure on the South American country through the accumulation of military assets since August and authorising covert CIA operations in Venezuela, Trump earlier this week said he had no intention of going to war with the country.

"I doubt it. I don't think so. But they've been treating us very badly, not only on drugs-- they've dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country that we didn't want, people from prisons-- they emptied their prisons into our...country," he told CBC' 60-minutes host Norah O'Donnell.

However, he did suggest that Nicholas Maduro's, Venezuela's president, days were numbered.