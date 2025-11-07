TTPFL matchday three set for November 9 to aid senior team prep

Dwight Yorke - Angelo Marcelle

Matchday three in the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season will see all six matches being played in venues across Trinidad on November 9 in a bid to facilitate preparations for coach Dwight Yorke's men's national football team which will play two crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers this month.

The six games in matchday three of the TTPFL were originally scheduled for November 7-9, with a double-header on each day inclusive of a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago. However, as Yorke fine-tunes preparations for the World Cup qualifiers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo against Jamaica and Bermuda on November 13 and 18 respectively, this weekend's TTPFL schedule has been adjusted as the head coach tries to organise a practice game for his charges against a TTPFL select XI on November 7. Up to press time, those arrangements had not been finalised but a national team official confirmed Hasely Crawford or the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva as the likely venues for the practice game.

TTPFL acting CEO Yale Antoine informed the TTPFL tier one clubs of the matchday three adjustments on November 4.

"As stated, these changes have been implemented to accommodate the continued training and preparation of our senior men's national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches," Antoine's correspondence said.

"Given the proximity of these fixture adjustments and the associated logistical considerations, the TTFA stands ready to assist wherever possible to ensure that the above fixtures are delivered as scheduled."

At the St James Police Barracks in St James on November 9, the TTPFL double-header there will see Caledonia AIA taking on Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the first game from 5 pm as both teams hunt their first points of the season, with Miscellaneous Police FC facing their rivals and reigning champs Defence Force in a tasty clash from 7 pm. Police have won their first two games to start the season, while Defence Force have drawn their first two matches.

At the Boldon Stadium on November 9, 2023/24 champions AC Port of Spain will take on a new-look FC Eagles team from 5 pm, with MIC Central FC Reboot playing 1976 FC Phoenix in the second game from 7 pm.

Meanwhile, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin, early leaders Prisons FC will meet Club Sando from 6 pm in a battle of teams with perfect records, with home team Point Fortin Civic hosting the youthful San Juan Jabloteh from 8 pm.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the postponed matchday one fixture between Phoenix and Rangers will now be contested on November 15 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium. On the league's opening night on October 24, the clash between the aforementioned teams didn't go ahead as planned as Rangers experienced significant flight delays due to what the league described as an "unexpected restriction on airspace operations."

The fourth matchday of the TTPFL season will now subsequently be played on November 19, after being originally carded for November 14-16.