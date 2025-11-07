Trinidad and Tobago women's football team to feature in Mayaro League opener

Kennya 'YaYa' Cordner, TT women's football captain. -

As they continue their journey towards the start of the 2025/26 Concacaf Women's Qualifiers later this month, Trinidad and Tobago's women's football team will get more practice under their belt on November 8 when they suit up for the opening of the Mayaro Football League.

The TT team will not be involved in the competition, but will feature in an exhibition game from 3 pm when they take on a men's team in the Mayaro XI at the Mayaro Resource Centre.

TT played a practice match against Jamaica at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on October 28 – falling to a 4-1 defeat after going into the half tied at 1-1. In the interim, TT Football Association director of women's football Jinelle James said the team will have future matches lined up against boys' Secondary Schools Football League teams, while they are working on organising more practice games against regional opponents before beginning the Concacaf Women's Qualifiers away to Barbados on November 30.

By the end of the week, James said an official update should be given on the status of the team's coaches. At present, former TT men's World Cup player Densill Theobald and Damian Briggs are operating as co-coaches since last month's shock resignation of former coach Angus Eve.

Along with the Bajans, TT are in group F for the Concacaf Women's Qualifiers alongside El Salvador and Honduras. TT will play away to Honduras on March 4, before hosting El Salvador on April 17.

At the conclusion of the qualifiers, the six group winners will advance to the eight-team Concacaf Women's Championship to join the pre-seeded Canada and the US.