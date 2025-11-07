THA, NTA sign MOU on workforce competitiveness

Chandar Gupta Supersad, National Training Agency (NTA) chairman, standing from left, Hansen Narinesingh, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, and Petal Ann Roberts, THA Secretary of the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy look on as NTA chief executive officer Dr Patrice Paris-Searles, seated left, and Melissa James-Guy, administrator in the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy sign a memorandum of understanding at the Victor Bruce Financial Complex on November 6. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the National Training Agency (NTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at making Tobago’s existing and future workforce globally competitive.

The simple ceremony took place at the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, Victor Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, on November 6.

Hansen Narinesingh, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, described the Tobago Training Needs Assessment project as a landmark initiative, saying it will chart a more precise and purposeful path for human capital development.

“We recognise that in an age that is defined by rapid technological change with the onset of artificial intelligence, global uncertainty and shifting labour markets, knowledge alone is not enough. We must seek to get more,” he said.

“What our people need are skills with purpose, the ability to adapt and the confidence to innovate. That is why initiatives such as the training needs assessment are so critical because they provide the evidence base that allows us to make informed targeted investments in our human capital.”

Narinesingh said the initiative, which is expected to end in October, in the first instance, is not just another study but a blueprint for building Tobago’s future workforce.

“Through a data-driven, collaborative approach, it seeks to identify where the gaps exist, what skills are most needed and how training and education can meet these demands.”

He added it will also examine the island’s priority economic areas such as tourism, construction, creative industries, emerging enterprises, digital technology, manufacturing and determine what competencies are required for those sectors to thrive.

The assessment, Narinesingh said, is also about unlocking potential.

“We are very clear on that. It is about empowering our young people to see a future in Tobago, not just as employees but beyond this, as entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders of change.

“It is about ensuring that when the government speaks about equitable development across both islands, that promise is backed by evidence. It is backed by data and tangible interventions that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

He said Tobago’s development is not a peripheral concern but a national priority – one that demands focus, partnership and sustained investment.

Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal Ann Roberts said an assessment is already being done to determine the needs in the various divisions.

“This is a critical step forward in building the skilled, competitive and future-ready workforce that Tobago really needs,” she said.

“This assessment is critical and foundational to how we prepare our people for the job market of tomorrow, how we align training with labour demand and how we build an economy driven not only by the opportunities but by capacity.

“It recognises that if the people of Tobago are to benefit from a modern workforce agenda, then policy, training and development must move in tandem.”

The project, Roberts said, “sends a clear message that we are not waiting for labour shortages, productivity challenges or stalled investments to force our hand.

“We are preparing now with data, partnerships and the policy direction that will allow us to develop a workforce that is certified, competitive and positioned for opportunity not only in Trinidad and Tobago but globally.”

She continued, “We are very clear that if Tobago is to strengthen its economy, improve its service delivery and expand its developmental reach, then we must invest in our people, not as an afterthought but as a strategic pillar of growth.”

In a broader sense, Roberts said the initiative will help to guide the THA’s proposed Tobago-centred education curriculum and skills training programme in the Division of Education, Research and Technology.

NTA chairman Chandar Gupta Supersad regarded the training needs assessment as timely.

“The island is developing and will develop very quickly in a short while. And so it is important to identify the skilled areas that are needed and how we can project those skills to participate and develop the productivity of this evolving economy,” he said.

“Our work ensures that training remains relevant, responsive and of the highest quality, producing graduates who are competent, confident and employable

“So you can’t go about training people to do basket-weaving and then they running all over to look for jobs. Our training must be responsive and must be employable training.”

Supersad added the outcome of the assessment will be far-reaching.

“It will provide the data needed to design responsive training programmes and more importantly, to develop national occupational standards and national vocational qualifications specific to Tobago’s workforce needs.”

Beyond the data, he said the initiative is fundamentally about people.

“It empowers Tobagonians, particularly our youth, to pursue training that is meaningful, recognised and connected to real opportunities.”

