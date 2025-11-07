State agrees to disclose documents in police promotion lawsuits

ASP Gideon Dickson -

The state has agreed to disclose additional documents in several ongoing lawsuits filed by police officers challenging the 2023 corporal promotion exercise.

Earlier this week, attorneys for the state wrote to Constables Mervyn Murray, Narad Seebaran, David Hall, Kwesi McClean and Bisham Gualbance in five separate claims against the Commissioner of Police, saying the State has now committed to providing notes and records made by the Promotion Advisory Board.

The disclosure follows an earlier release in June of individual merit list scores from the 2023 promotion process.

The lawsuits stemmed from a controversial round of promotions announced in September 2023, when 861 constables were elevated to corporal from a list of 2,342 officers. The exercise was halted after complaints about a “glitch” in the Order of Merit List (OML) prompted internal audits and several lawsuits.

In February, the courts granted leave to the constables to pursue a judicial review, seeking the release of all individual scores used to compile the OML. The officers argued that transparency was critical to ensuring fairness and maintaining public confidence in the police service’s promotion process.

“The disclosure would alleviate public concerns over police competency and allow for better scrutiny,” Hall said in his lawsuit, adding that withholding the scores fostered suspicion of favouritism. Murray’s claim echoed that sentiment, asserting that open disclosure would improve morale and confidence in the system.

The controversial promotion process also led to more than 100 officers pursuing similar legal action. A decision is expected to be delivered in January 2026, in their claim.

In a letter dated February 1, 2024, acting ASP Gideon Dickson, president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, warned then-commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher that officers were “angered, frustrated and demotivated” by the flawed promotions.

Internal affidavits later confirmed data discrepancies between audit results and consultant reports for the 2023 assessments. Inspector Larry Alexander testified that “several discrepancies” were identified and verified during a November 2023 review, which led to a revised OML published in January 2024. Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin also confirmed an audit was ordered after complaints surfaced, but defended the refusal to release scores under the exemption provision of the Freedom of Information Act.

Attorneys for the officers had sought disclosure of individual scores of each officer mentioned on the Order of Merit List of the promotional process for promotion to the rank of corporal published via Departmental Order No 124 of 2023, and all notes/documents/recordings made by each member of the Promotion Advisory Board concerning the five officers.

The officers are represented by attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan, Shalini Sankar and Annesia Gunnes.