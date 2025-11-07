Signal Hill earn 1-0 win over St Mary's in SSFL
Signal Hill climbed three places up the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division standings after securing a 1-0 victory over St Mary’s College when action continued at the school grounds in Tobago on November 6.
A second-half strike from J’meke Watkins was the lone goal that separated both teams at the final whistle.
The result for the hosts saw Signal Hill leapfrog three teams – St Mary’s, Queen’s Royal College and Arima North Secondary – to go from tenth to seventh. Signal Hill, Arima North and QRC are all tied on 19 points each, but the Tobagonians hold a superior goal advantage.
This season, Signal Hill missed several matches owing to postponement, and still have six games in hand. If victorious in the remainder, they can break into the top three in a late-season surge.
The result for CIC (18 points), however, saw them slip from ninth to tenth with just one match remaining in the league for them.
Three south teams control the current standings with St Benedict’s College (33 points) in pole position, followed by Naparima College (31) and Presentation College San Fernando (31). Defending champions Fatima College (29) are fourth.
Benedict’s, “Pres” and Fatima both have one match to play to complete the league season while “Naps” have two.
Standings:
Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts
St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*12*29*33
Naparima*13*10*1*2*39*7*32*31
Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31
Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29
St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25
Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21
Signal Hill*9*6*1*2*24*11*13*19
Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19
QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19
St Mary's College*14*5*3*6*31*22*9*18
Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13
Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12
San Juan North*13*2*4*7*21*25*-4*10
St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9
Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7
Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0
