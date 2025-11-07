Signal Hill earn 1-0 win over St Mary's in SSFL

Signal Hill Secondary's Raevion Marshall, left, tries to win the ball from St Mary's College player Jaylon Roberts during the SSFL premier division match at Signal Hill grounds, on November 6. Finn de Freitas, right, keeps a close eye on proceedings. PHOTO BY ALVA VIARRUEL - ALVA VIARRUEL

Signal Hill climbed three places up the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division standings after securing a 1-0 victory over St Mary’s College when action continued at the school grounds in Tobago on November 6.

A second-half strike from J’meke Watkins was the lone goal that separated both teams at the final whistle.

The result for the hosts saw Signal Hill leapfrog three teams – St Mary’s, Queen’s Royal College and Arima North Secondary – to go from tenth to seventh. Signal Hill, Arima North and QRC are all tied on 19 points each, but the Tobagonians hold a superior goal advantage.

This season, Signal Hill missed several matches owing to postponement, and still have six games in hand. If victorious in the remainder, they can break into the top three in a late-season surge.

The result for CIC (18 points), however, saw them slip from ninth to tenth with just one match remaining in the league for them.

Three south teams control the current standings with St Benedict’s College (33 points) in pole position, followed by Naparima College (31) and Presentation College San Fernando (31). Defending champions Fatima College (29) are fourth.

Benedict’s, “Pres” and Fatima both have one match to play to complete the league season while “Naps” have two.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*12*29*33

Naparima*13*10*1*2*39*7*32*31

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21

Signal Hill*9*6*1*2*24*11*13*19

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*14*5*3*6*31*22*9*18

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

San Juan North*13*2*4*7*21*25*-4*10

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0