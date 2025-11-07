Reflections 2 concert: Former monarchs go down memory lane

Tameika Darius during one of her many performances. - Photos by Innis Francis

Former calypso queen Tameika Darius takes centre stage with friends in the industry to host Reflections 2, Down Memory Lane at Little Theatre, SAPA on November 9.

The calypso diva known for songs like Ah Come Out to Equalise, Now More Than Ever and Jahaji Bash, has been performing since she was five years old and recently returned from Toronto, where she performed at the Trinbago Toronto Festival.

Darius said the mileage on her journey was carried on the shoulders of someone, “so petite, but grand in stature". She said she would have a surprise reveal of her honorees as well as the guest performer on the evening of the show.

A native of La Brea, Darius said Reflections 2 will take the audience on a journey through her life experiences, blending traditional calypso, jazz, gospel and storytelling into one cohesive production.

“The show explores deep emotional family roots, the preservation of culture and the passing down of musical heritage from one generation to another. It’s a story. It’s about remembering where we came from, honouring those who paved the way and showing that culture lives strongest when it’s shared from one heart to another,” she said.

Darius is also the mother of nine-year-old Xhadien Darius, who has been making headlines locally, regionally and internationally.

Young Darius is the reigning National Junior Calypso Monarch, Schools' Intellectual National Chutney Soca Monarch and South Junior Calypso Monarch, and he is set to be a main act for the show, with a couple of duets prepared.

Xhaiden’s successes extended him courtesies this year on travels where he performed at Barbados-Carifesta XV, guest performer in Anguilla and Grenada for the Junior Calypso Competitions and Toronto with his mother for the Trinbago Toronto Festival.

Also performing are Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Vaughnette Bigford, Renee Fortune and Freetown Collective.

Darius said, “At its core, Reflections 2 is an artistic statement about community, continuity and keeping the culture alive by fusing youthful energy with timeless tradition. It aims to show that calypso and local music are not ‘old artforms’, but living, breathing expressions that evolve while staying true to their roots.”

Showtime is 5 pm.