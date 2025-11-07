Preedy launches duet with Patrice Roberts at Acoustic Experience

Preedy and Patrice Roberts hit the note during the first-ever performance of their new duet entitled, Bacchanal Mode at his Acoustic Experience event in St Clair on November 2. - Photo courtesy Overtime Media

Soca queen, Patrice Roberts stunned patrons assembled at Preedy's Acoustic Experience event on November 2 with a special surprise appearance, before treating them to the pair's first-ever performance of their new duet entitled, Bacchanal Mode.

National Freestyle Champion, Akeem "Preedy" Chance brought out Roberts just after 9 pm and took the event to another level of satisfaction and excitement, said a release from Overtime Media.

"That was definitely one of the highlights of the night," he enthused, after thanking and taking photos with fans, friends and patrons for an extra 40 minutes after the event ended. "We didn't even have all the lyrics and the harmonies down yet, but it was so surreal to be on stage with my sister and singing this song with her and it took me back to when I wrote my first song and just reminded me of how far I've come on this journey..."

A couple hundred patrons filled the lush St Clair backyard venue, which was specially chosen for the intimate evening designed to celebrate Preedy's artistry and showcase his unique vocal talents.

"I applaud and celebrate my brother Preedy for his determination and his drive," said Roberts. "He has always supported me and has contributed to my success, so I'm happy and proud to see him achieving his goals and growing from strength to strength as a man and as a brand in the business, and in life. Bacchanal Mode is officially switched on from tonight and we're gearing up for a fantastic Trinidad Carnival season and 2026 overall."

HybridTT provided an assortment of refreshing and intoxicating cocktails, enhanced with indigenous flavours, even as Cup of Joe Cafe delivered delectable nibbles and hosts, Jynnyn and Akeem 5.0 kept the entertainment flowing from sunset to showtime and beyond, the release said.

Opening acts such as Aaron Duncan, Kimba Sorzano and Tevin Hartman kicked off the live performance vibes, effectively setting the stage for Preedy to make his grand appearance around 8 pm. Taking the stage full of confidence and charisma, Preedy served as the maestro for the next two hours plus, weaving musical stories together, interacting with his fans, singing backgrounds for the other acts and pouring his passion out completely onstage and into the St Clair air.

Complete with pore-raising features and performances from: singer/songwriter, Kimi; reggae icon, Isasha, Roberts and Freetown Collective with music by Temperature The Band and chorale accompaniment by Armonias Magnificas, Preedy's Acoustic Experience was a magical night of celebration, the release said.

“In the ongoing conversation about soca and cultural preservation,” said international culture journalist, Jeanette "JLova" Mitchell, who covered the event for Tempo and Overtime Media, “it’s inspiring to see an artist like Preedy representing the culture with intention.

"As the current Freestyle Champion, his range is growing. Through his Acoustic Experience series, he’s showing a new side of his artistry that is rooted in storytelling, live musicianship and authenticity. Whether connecting with audiences abroad or embracing the energy of Tobago Carnival, Preedy continues to demonstrate what it means to grow within the genre, while honouring the foundation of where it comes from.”

Bacchanal Mode song and music video was released earlier this week.

Follow Preedy at @iland_boy_preedy.