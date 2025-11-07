Phillip, Roach in Windies high-performance camp ahead of New Zealand Tests

TT Red Force and West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - (FILE)

Veteran Barbados pacer Kemar Roach and Trinidadian seamer Anderson Phillip are among a host of regional players who are currently in Antigua for a two-week high-performance camp in preparation for the West Indies' three-match Test series away to New Zealand from December 2-22. A Cricket West Indies (CWI) release said the camp will be held from November 4-18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The camp will be led by Ramesh Subasinghe, the head of the West Indies Academy, along with the academy's assistant coach Rohan Nurse, who will oversee tactical and technical development. CWI's senior talent manager Jamal Smith will provide additional coaching and support along with former Windies wicket-keeper/batsman Shane Dowrich who serves as a pathway coach. The release said the camp will focus on technical and tactical refinement, as well as match simulation and mental readiness.

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe spoke to the importance of the camp which involves players who will be vying for selection for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

"This camp is designed to give players a focused opportunity to prepare for the specific challenges of playing in New Zealand. For the batsmen, it's about targeted work on areas where they've shown vulnerability and adapting to the conditions they'll face," Bascombe said.

"For the bowlers, it's about managing their workloads effectively and identifying the lengths and areas that have proven successful in New Zealand.

"It's a practical, purposeful camp – one that allows the group to refine key aspects of their game while building cohesion and clarity ahead of the tour. The goal is to make the most of this preparation window, so the players are ready to compete with confidence and intent."

Players will also undergo wellness oversight and gym-based strength and conditioning programmes, which will be aligned with CWI's high-performance protocols.

Members of the West Indies Test unit such as Shai Hope, captain Roston Chase, Brandon King and pacer Jayden Seales are all involved in the white-ball leg of the New Zealand tour at present. The pace pair of Phillip and Roach aside, the players involved in the Antigua camp include batsmen Kevlon Anderson, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge and wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach, as well as fast bowlers Johann Layne and Ojay Shields.

The 37-year-old Roach, who has played 85 Tests, last represented the West Indies on their Test tour to Pakistan in January and is reportedly a strong candidate to make the team for the New Zealand Tests because of recent injuries to frontline seamers Alzarri and Shamar Joseph.