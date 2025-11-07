Panorama 2026 launches November 9 at the Queen's Park Savannah

Nutrien Silver Stars and Tropical Angel Harps tied for sixth place in the 2025 Pan Trinbago National Panorama Large conventional band final on March 1, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - File photo by Andrea De Silva

QUEENS Park Savannah will once again become the cradle of rhythm and reverence, as Pan Trinbago launches the 2026 Panorama season on November 9.

The launch promises not only a showcase of musical mastery but also a reaffirmation of identity, heritage and hope. When the first sticks strike the steel and the flags wave in the setting sun, it won’t just be the start of a competition.

It will be, as Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore so beautifully put it – a celebration of Legacy: Ours to Love, Ours to Cherish – the theme of the 2026 competition.

For Ramsey-Moore, this year’s theme is more than a slogan. It is a call to remember, to honour and to sustain the spiritual and cultural fire that forged the instrument out of struggle, creativity and community spirit.

“Whilst we prepare for expansion, we must never forget our roots,” Ramsey-Moore said. “The fire and the water are embedded in our soul – with fire you can shape things, and just as fire shapes steel, pan has shaped our society through empowerment, through unity, through generations.”

The launch will take place on the Drag at the Savannah – the historic stretch where panmen beat out their rhythms before competition. For Ramsey-Moore, returning to this space is both spiritual and symbolic.

“The Drag is really a spiritual place for us in Carnival,” she explained. “From 4 pm, the atmosphere will transform into a living celebration of rhythm and resilience, beginning with libation and prayers, calling back the spirit of our ancestors through the rhythms of the tamboo bamboo and the Laventille Rhythm Section.”

At 6 pm, the event will feature remarks from Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin and NCC chairman Peter Kanhai, officially declaring the start of the panorama season.

Powerhouse performances will follow by some of the nation’s most celebrated bands: Massy Trinidad All Stars, bp Renegades, Republic Bank Exodus, Pan Elders, San Juan East Side Symphony, Royal Stars Pan Symphony and Uni Stars Steel Orchestra.

Admission is free, and patrons are being encouraged to bring their red, white and black national flags – a symbol of unity and pride that Ramsey-Moore wants to see waving high above the crowd.

“Steelpan belongs to all of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said passionately. “The flag signifies unity – of all people, all races, all religions. When we fly that flag, we remind ourselves that this instrument, created right here, is the heartbeat of our patriotism.”

She recalled that from the humble beginnings of the single pan competition to the grandeur of the large conventional band finals, Panorama has evolved into a months-long national celebration that connects communities across the islands.

Panorama, Ramsey-Moore reminded, is not just a competition. It’s a community festival.

“Panorama is about the buildup from November to March. From the panyard to the stage, it’s an entire community event, bringing people together, keeping youths engaged, empowering women, and preserving our legacy.”

Challenges and controversies

Ahead of this year’s events she addressed challenges and controversies that sparked discontent among pan enthusiasts after corporate entities were given prime access to the North and Grand Stands and loyal patrons felt sidelined.

“I want to appeal to all our supporters to get tickets early. Already, North Stand tickets are going quickly. You can get them online at Island E-Tickets or at the Pan Trinbago office.”

She defended corporate TT’s role in the festival, emphasising that sponsorship and participation by local companies are essential for pan’s survival.

“Corporate TT are part of our family. They support us throughout the year. Not only at Carnival. They are made up of Trinbagonians too. At the end of the day, we are all one people. So, I am not going to be pressured by no one, in not accepting corporate support. If you go to a cricket match or football and don’t see corporate brands identifying with the event, then something is wrong. Their presence lifts the standard and shows that Pan Trinbago is doing something right.”

Pan Trinbago faces a significant challenge this year after the National Gas Company (NGC) withdrew its sponsorship from three long-supported bands – Couva Joylanders, La Brea Nightingales and Steel Xplosion of Tobago – as well as from Pan Trinbago itself.

In terms of its funding woes, she appealed for support describing the withdrawal as a blow to the steelband movement, especially for community-based bands that rely heavily on such funding.

She admitted “It will have a negative impact. That is why I’m appealing to state enterprises and the private sector to continue investing in our communities. When you support a steelband, you invest in youth, in women, in safe and sacred panyard spaces. Steelband leaders give freely of their time and talent and they deserve our support.”

She said Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin has agreed to intervene and open discussions with NGC.

"I am still awaiting a response on a unified approach to resolving these matters.

“We are prepared to meet them halfway. Whatever they contribute impacts positively on the social ills plaguing our society. I’m calling on all corporate citizens to adopt a band for 2026. When you pour into these steelbands, you pour directly into the holistic development of our people.”

Despite the challenges, Ramsey-Moore’s optimism and faith in the power of pan remain unshaken.

“We know where pan came from – we are a resilient people. Pan is a good, good spirit. Pan will never die.”

Competition begins

Three days after the launch, judging of single pan bands for the 2026 season begins in the East zone from November 12-14. Judging in the panyards will continue in the South/Central, Tobago and Northern regions, ending on November 20.

On November 21, score sheets for the single pans will be opened and drawing of playing positions will take place at the VIP Lounge, Queen's Park Savannah.

Single bands will compete for the title on November 29.

December 20: Small Conventional Band semifinals, Victoria Square, Port of Spain

January 10: Small Conventional Band finals, Skinner Park, San Fernando

January 18: Junior Panorama finals, Queen’s Park Savannah

February 1: Medium and Large Band semifinals (The Savannah Party), Queen’s Park Savannah

February 8: Medium Conventional Band finals, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago

February 14: Large Band finals, Queen’s Park Savannah

February 21: Carnival Lagniappe, Queen’s Park Savannah