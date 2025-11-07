Morris claims 'evidence' of THA procurement irregularities

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris claims he has documentary evidence of irregularities in the procurement of ambulances for Tobago’s health sector.

“Mr Deputy Presiding Officer (Niall George), I wave in my hands a 20-page witness statement with over 18 points of documentary evidence to validate that there were, in fact, irregularities in the procurement of those not working, dysfunctional ambulances that is a shame and a stain on this current administration,” he said during a sitting in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on November 6.

Morris was presenting a private motion calling on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to acknowledge that the rejection of the 6.8 per cent budget allocation that the former PNM government had offered in the Tobago autonomy bills was detrimental to the island’s economic development and social well-being.

He claimed over $25 million has been spent on ambulances for Tobago “and up to today, Tobagonians cannot ride properly in those ambulances.”

He added, “Two came to Tobago for (October) carnival and two went back. So we are now leasing again four ambulances from a Trinidad supplier. And if that is not the epitome and the real value of how this administration has failed, that ‘ambulance gate’ is a testament to the greatest procurement scandal in the history of the THA.”

Contacted by Newsday for a response to Morris’ claim, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor would only say, “I responded to the Minority Leader in the House last sitting.”

In June, Morris called for Brebnor’s resignation amid concerns over the procurement of the new ambulances.

He later posted a social media video of himself dropping off a file to the Anti-Corruption and Investigative Bureau (ACIB) calling for an investigation into the procurement of the ambulances.

On that occasion, Morris said, “No amount of bullying, no amount of scare-mongering will deter me from unearthing the truth in this matter.”

Morris said he met with ACIB officers and was given the assurance that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

“As a Tobagonian, I think we all can be happy that at least a full and thorough independent lawful investigation will be conducted into the procurement of these ambulances.”