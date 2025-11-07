Ministry intervenes after Barataria North Sec brawl

A Barataria North Secondary student shows her injuries after she was beaten on November 4. - Faith Ayoung

Security has been beefed up at Barataria North Secondary following a brawl on November 4 between male and female students outside the compound.

The Education Ministry confirmed the development on November 6 in response to queries following the incident.

Education Minister Michael Dowlath said arrangements have been made for extra police patrols at several priority schools from November 6.

The ministry expressed concern about the Barataria North Secondary fight, noting it is working to quell indiscipline and disruptive behaviour. The school was one of those selected earlier in the term for police officers to be stationed on the compound.

The ministry said it takes student safety and discipline seriously and has engaged multiple units including the School Supervision Division and Student Support Services Division (SSSD) to make interventions.

The ministry said while a probe is ongoing into the fight, it has deployed extra resources to the school to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment.

The ministry added it recognises that student discipline requires a “whole-of-community approach” and it will engage parents, guardians and other stakeholders to strengthen behavioural support systems and promote positive student engagement.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has urged any student with information about the incident to report it to a trusted member of staff.

The PTA also reminded students that they have a responsibility to uphold and uplift the school’s image.

“While capturing evidence of an incident may at times be useful, such recording should never be shared or posted on social media,” the PTA said.