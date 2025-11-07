Homeless Williamsville family grateful for public support, seeks materials to rebuild

Children relax on truck under the watch of guardians as fire officers walk by after fire destroyed a house at Pooran Street, Williamsville on November 4. - Photo by Innis Francis

The family of ten from Williamsville, left homeless by a recent fire, is expressing gratitude for the public support they have received and remains hopeful of getting enough materials to rebuild their home.

Elaine Mohammed, the 53-year-old matriarch and a cancer survivor, spoke to Newsday on November 7, saying the family has already received grocery items and clothing from generous members of the community.

"I am grateful to all the people who reached out to us. Some people say they will help with materials. Even if it is only one brick, we would be thankful, because if 100 people give one brick, that's 100 bricks," Mohammed said.

"God is good, and we are hoping for the best. I am a cancer survivor, and at my age, I cannot work. Whatever we get, we are grateful."

Mohammed's husband, Kamaludin, is set to retire next month when he turns 60.

The family, which includes her grandchildren aged five, six, and nine, is currently staying in a small room at the back of the house under cramped conditions.

The fire broke out on the first floor of their two-storey home on Pooran Street while Mohammed and other relatives were on the ground floor on November 4.

"We have nowhere to go. I will be appreciative of any help from anyone," Mohammed emphasised.

As the fire ravaged the house, Mohammed became overwhelmed, and her blood sugar and blood pressure spiked, requiring emergency medical attention.

"I was stressed. I had to be taken to the hospital because of my sugar and blood pressure," she recalled.

"After a few hours, I took my medication at the Princes Town District Health Facility and discharged myself."

She added, "I was thinking about my children and my family. I could not stay in the hospital, knowing what was happening at home. As soon as the medicine started to work, I left. God alone knows what caused the fire. Imagine the house was burning, and we did not even know. If it had been a little longer, we could have died."

Thanks to the prompt response of officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station, the flames were contained, but the family lost everything.

Princes Town MP Aniya Ali, councillor for Ben Lomond/Hardbargain/Williamsville Vincent Raghoo, as well as members of the disaster management unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, visited the family the same day of the fire to offer support.

Those willing to help can contact the family at 355-4449.