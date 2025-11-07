Fyzabad family relocated amid hydrocarbon leak

File photo

Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd has relocated a Massahood, Fyzabad family as it cleaned up a hydrocarbon leak at the private residence on November 7.

A release from the company said its emergency response team was dispatched to assess the situation and initiate clean-up activities.

It said its incident management team's (IMT) investigations discovered a minor leak along a 12-inch trunk pipeline that partially runs under an unauthorised, occupied structure. The pipeline has since been plugged and clamped.

"Following an assessment of the situation and as a precaution, a determination was made to relocate the family to a suitable and convenient alternate accommodation whilst the clean-up and restoration works are completed," the release said.

"The Heritage IMT remains onsite, conducting air quality monitoring and managing the response as they conduct additional assessments of the area."

Heritage said the company's community relations personnel and a representative from the Fyzabad MP's office also visited the site.

It said the Environmental Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy were informed of the incident, and the company will continue to provide updates as required.