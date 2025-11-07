Family of slain granny, 75, wants closure

Widower, Ramjewan Mongroo, performs rituals on the body of his late wife, Daiyke "Meera" Mongroo, while mourners look on at her funeral at the family's Papourie Road home, in Diamond Village San Fernando, in November 2020. FILE PHOTO -

THE fifth death anniversary of 75-year-old murder victim Daiyke “Meera” Mongroo is on November 11, and relatives are hoping to get some closure soon.

“We are always hoping for an arrest. The question is, when? She was not a sickly person, and we never expected her to die in that manner. She used to move about and do her thing,” a relative told Newsday by phone on November 5.

The mother of two and grandmother of four was found murdered on November 11, 2020, at the family’s home at Papourie Road, Diamond Village, San Fernando.

Relatives described Mongroo as a caring, loving, and funny woman. Her elderly husband made the gruesome discovery after returning home from running errands.

An autopsy revealed that she had been beaten, bound, and strangled.

“The family is holding on. He (the widower) has his moments and talks about her. There was a one-year anniversary prayer service and another prayer since she died,” the relative said.

Tragedy struck the family again this year when the widower’s brother, 74, and his wife, 64, died within a month of each other. That couple lived nearby with other relatives.

“They died of natural causes. He died of cancer on February 10, and his wife, who was a heart patient, died on March 12. She died before having the opportunity to have open-heart surgery. It has been tough for the family, but we continue to look out for one another,” the relative added.

“All we can do now is hope and pray for the best.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, said investigations are ongoing.

No one has yet been charged.