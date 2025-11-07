Divali Nagar hosts fund-raising concert for Jamaica

Retired CEO of Sagicor Southern Caribbean Ravi Rambarran -

After the darkness comes the light – and in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the light is shining from Trinidad.

Under the banner of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World is one Family, a major fund-raising concert will be held on November 8, at the Divali Nagar outdoor auditorium in Chaguanas to support relief and rebuilding efforts for Jamaica.

The concert, a collaborative initiative among five organisations in Trinidad and Jamaica, will feature some of Trinidad and Tobago’s top East Indian singers, dancers and musicians – all performing free of charge in an evening dedicated to love, unity and humanitarianism.

The driving force behind the event is TT-born and Jamaica-based professional and philanthropist Ravi Rambarran, who has lived in Jamaica for the past 29 years.

He said this concert was born out of compassion. Rambarran, a retired CEO of Sagicor Southern Caribbean, said the idea came almost instantly after witnessing the widespread devastation caused when Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28 as a Category 5 storm – one of the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic.

“The scale of the destruction is unimaginable,” he said in an interview from Kingston on November 3, where he resides. “Initial estimates suggest property losses alone may reach $5 billion dollars – that’s 25 per cent of Jamaica’s GDP. Outside of Kingston, the country is broadly devastated.”

Yet amid the ruin, a spark of Caribbean solidarity was ignited. “I’ve always believed that when disaster strikes, we must act as one family.”

Rambarran said this tragedy gave birth to an idea to bring together the people of Trinidad and Jamaica – two nations he calls home – to do something meaningful, something rooted in compassion.

Within days, he had reached out to long-time partners and friends in both countries. The response was immediate and overwhelming.

Speaking about the unity across borders, he said the concert represents a historic first for these five organisations from two Caribbean nations uniting for a single humanitarian cause. Coordinated by Rambarran, the partners include Prema Satsangh Jamaica, National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Jamaica, National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Trinidad and Tobago, Sewa TT, and the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha (APS) Trinidad.

“It’s the first time these five organisations have come together across countries to hold a concert in Trinidad to raise funds for another Caribbean nation. The cause has removed politics and ego from the equation,” Rambarran who sits on all the organisations, said proudly.

He said everyone is focused on one thing – helping Jamaica rebuild.

The speed with which the event was organised, he advanced was remarkable as within a week of the hurricane, the team had secured a venue, arranged performances, designed branding and promotional materials, set up online ticket sales and pay-per-view streaming and activated the WiPay donation system to allow contributions from supporters in Trinidad, Jamaica and the diaspora in Canada, USA and UK.

“It’s amazing what can happen when people move with purpose.” He said artistes, sponsors and service providers have all stepped up. Every single artiste is performing for free. Lighting, sound, decor and chairs – all donated.

The National Council of Indian Culture’s president, Surujdeo Mangaroo, said that hosting the concert at the Divali Nagar compound was a natural decision.

“Ravi is a very close friend of mine, and when he called and shared the idea, I immediately got in touch with my directors,” They unanimously agreed we had to do something.”

“NCIC has always supported our brothers and sisters in the region during their time of need – Haiti, Grenada and now Jamaica. This is who we are as a people. I appeal to the kind-hearted and generous citizens of TT to come forward and support this noble cause.”

The evening promises to be one of music, dance, and inspiration featuring performances by Veejai Ramkissoon, Nirmala Sesnarayan, Nisha Baksh Lutchmedial and Nelisha Mohammed – alongside dynamic dance troupes such as the Apsara Dance Company, Khalnayak Academy of Dance and SK Dance Academy, backed by Charlie’s Beena Sangeet Band.

Another unique feature of this concert is its embrace of digital innovation, Rambarran said, speaking of the incorporation of technology with tradition.

He said it’s Caribbean technology supporting Caribbean people.

“The entire operation – from ticketing to streaming to donations – is powered online. This is another first for us. We are using WiPay, a digital platform built right here in Trinidad by entrepreneur Aldwyn Wayne Jr. It allows people from the diaspora – Trinidad, Jamaica, the US, Canada, the UK – to donate directly to the cause.

For Rambarran, the concert’s theme is a message beyond music and one which captures the essence of what this effort means.

“At our core, we are human beings together. We share a common history of struggle and resilience – of slavery and indentureship. In moments like these, we are reminded that borders and differences fade away. What remains is the simple truth that we must stand by each other when it matters and now is when it matters.”

Both Rambarran and Mangaroo hope the concert will raise significant funds – but equally important, that it will rekindle a sense of Caribbean kinship.

Rambarran reflected, “What this shows, is that when catastrophe strikes, we can put aside politics, race, religion, and nationality. Disaster doesn’t discriminate, and neither should compassion. This is people helping people.”

Mangaroo agreed: “We’ve seen the destruction. We’ve heard the cries. Now, let us be the helping hand. The Caribbean has always been one family – and when one of us is hurting, all of us feel it.”

Tickets are $200 and are available online at www.islandetickets.com or at the Divali Nagar site. The concert will be streamed live on WACK.TV pay-per-view for US$30 or donations can be made through WiPay.