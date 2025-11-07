Christopher Mitchell, Alexia John win Tobago Subway Road Race

The top three finishers in the men's category of the Subway Road Race, along with Subway TT vice president Johann Mendoza, left, and Anthea Alfred of A+Fitness. - Photo by Kyle Keens-Dumas

Runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts gathered at the Parade Grounds next to the Dwight Yorke Stadium on November 1 for the highly-anticipated inaugural Subway Road Race Tobago Edition.

The overall and men's winner was Christopher Mitchell in 50 minutes and 18 seconds (50:18), followed by Kade Sobers (50:25) and Kwame Gordon (52:25).

The first woman to finish was Alexia John in 53:07, April Francis ended in second position in 55:49 and Kenya Muir rounded off the top three in 1:09:48.

The community event, a vibrant celebration of health and wellness, raised funds and awareness for the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The event was a dynamic collaboration between Subway TT and the Scarborough-based A+ Fitness Studio, designed to promote an active lifestyle while supporting a critical community cause.

Participants of all ages took part in the 12K (footlong) race, filling the streets with positive energy. The scenic course traversed Bacolet, Scarborough and other communities and passed both Subway restaurants on the island.

"We are overwhelmed by the incredible support from the Tobago community for this first-ever event," said Johann Mendoza, vice president for Subway TT. "Our commitment extends beyond offering fresh, healthy food; it's about investing in the well-being of the communities we serve. To see so many people come out to run, walk, and cheer, all in support of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, is truly inspiring."

Proceeds from the race registration and associated fundraising efforts will be donated to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The funds will aid the organisation in its vital work of providing support, advocacy and safe-housing services to survivors and their families.

​The partnership with A+ Fitness Studio was instrumental in the event's success, bringing local fitness expertise and mobilising community members.

​"As a Tobago-based fitness studio, we believe in the power of movement to bring people together," said Anthea Alfred of A+ Fitness Studio. "Partnering with Subway for this road race was a perfect fit. We are proud to have been part of an event that not only encourages physical health, but also provides tangible support to an organisation doing such essential work on the island."

Organisers hailed the inaugural race as a success and are already looking forward to making the Subway Road Race – Tobago Edition an annual fixture on the community and fitness calendar.