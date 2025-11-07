CCJ hears case of Trini political analyst's detention in Suriname

Derek Ramsamooj -

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on November 6 began hearing political analyst Derek Ramsamooj's challenge of what he describes as his illegal detention by authorities in Suriname.

The matter, Derek Ramsamooj v The State of Suriname, was heard at the CCJ’s headquarters in Port of Spain and continues until November 7.

Ramsamooj, a TT citizen, alleges his rights under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas were violated. He claims he was unlawfully detained by Surinamese police between October 2020 and September 2022, during which time he was denied access to legal counsel and medical attention.

Ramsamooj also alleges he was forced to sign documents written in Dutch, a language he does not understand, and those documents were later used in court as a confession.