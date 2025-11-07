Bodoe denies EWMSC blackout affected services

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe -

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said there was no disruption to critical medical services at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope following an alleged hour-long power outage on November 6.

Speaking at the TT Revitalisation Blueprint event at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Dr Bodoe said he had been in contact with North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who confirmed that backup systems functioned as intended.

“There was no impact at all. Hospitals always have a standby backup supply, and I’m informed backup supply services were able to continue,” Bodoe told reporters.

He said the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) was on site during the incident, and a full report has been requested from the NCRHA chairman.

“The matter is being investigated, and I will get a full report from the chairman,” he said, declining further comment until that report is received.

Asked if he had spoken directly with the TT Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA), which first reported the outage online, Bodoe said he had not, as he was attending the event. However, he maintained services were uninterrupted.

Shortly after 2 pm, the TTRNA posted photos on its Facebook page showing darkened hallways at the hospital, with the caption: “When nurses get upset, all types of things begin to go wrong in this country. The entire EWMSC hospital is in darkness: no electricity in the intensive care unit. Generators fail to start. Patients in the middle of open-heart surgery.”

Speaking to Newsday via phone on November 6, association president Idi Stuart described the incident as “deeply concerning” and called for a transparent investigation.

“No hospital in TT should suffer something like what went on today.”

He added, “If there were any lives lost during that period, we would definitely want that information to come from official channels in the form of an official report.”

Stuart hinted the association has information about what occurred during the blackout but reserved further comment till the RHA’s official statement.

“We have information, but I don’t believe it would be appropriate for the association to put that out at this time. If we believe the RHA has been less than helpful, then we may have to speak out,” he said.

Stuart described the situation as “an absolute no-no in healthcare”, emphasising critical care units must never lose power.

“It was really surprising there was a power outage which affected the entire facility. None of the generators were able to kick in,” he said, in contrast to the health minister’s assertion.

“That is an extreme. A hospital cannot do without generators. There can be a shortage of power anywhere else, but not in the health sector.”

Stuart claims there were active open-heart surgeries taking place during the outage, and several patients on ventilators and life-support machines were at risk.

“Those patients cannot go down even for a minute, far less an hour. The association’s prayers are with those patients who were in operating theatres, high-dependency units, or intensive care during that time,” he said.

He commended the nurses and medical staff, who he said worked tirelessly to protect patients during the outage.

“I know the nurses were frantically working to assist, and I want to praise them for keeping persons alive during that power outage,” he said.

Stuart said the power outage affected multiple wings of the facility, though power was restored to most areas soon after.

He reiterated the association’s call for a comprehensive investigation and a public report to ensure the issue never recurs.

“The association would definitely want an investigation and a report laid to ensure whatever caused this situation never happens again."

On November 4, the NCRHA announced the completion of the first phase of a major electrical and lighting upgrade at the EWMSC.

A media release said the work was supported by the TTEC, and the phase involved installing and repairing 120 lighting fixtures across parking lots, roadways, and other high-traffic areas used by patients, visitors, and staff.

The second phase is under way and aims to replace defective light poles and add new fixtures to ensure full illumination across the campus.

The release said it was part of a broader electrical upgrade project that included the installation of a new transformer in September to enhance power safety and stability. It also highlighted cooling system upgrades were completed at the Adult Intensive Care Unit between October 24 and 26.

In that release, Gopeesingh praised staff and partners for their dedication, noting the upgrades improve patient safety, comfort, and care quality, reflecting NCRHA’s commitment to high-standard healthcare.