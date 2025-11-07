Biche family escapes fiery death in arson attempt

A family of five narrowly escaped what could have been a deadly arson attack early on November 6 when three men attempted to set their wooden house on fire while they were asleep inside.

According to the police, around 2.30 am, Octave Diaz, 60, was awakened by strange noises and the pungent smell of gasoline filling his home on Cunapo Southern Road.

Diaz looked through his front window and saw men standing on his porch. One was holding a can of liquid, which he appeared to throw onto the wooden structure before trying to ignite the house with a lighter.

Realising the imminent danger to his family — his wife and three adult children — Diaz immediately raised the alarm.

The three men, startled by the noise, quickly ran off into the darkness.

Biche police were notified and W/Cpl Toby, PC Pierre and other officers swiftly responded.

The police searched the area and arrested three suspects, aged 22, 19, and 18, all from Arouca.

The suspects were taken into custody, and investigations into the attempted arson are ongoing.

There were no reports of injuries, and investigations are ongoing.