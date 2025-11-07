Ansa Merchant Bank profit rises 40%

Ansa Merchant Bank chairman A Norman Sabga - FILE PHOTO

ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd (AMBL) recorded a strong improvement in earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, posting profit before tax of $180.9 million, up 40 per cent from $129.4 million in the prior year.

Chairman A Norman Sabga described the performance as "a solid consolidated financial result," noting that group assets grew by 2.98 per cent over the nine-month period. He reported that earnings per share also rose to $1.78 from $1.39 in 2024.

The group’s banking, insurance and mutual fund operations all contributed to the improvement.

In banking, profit before tax climbed to $85.8 million, a 12.2 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The insurance segment delivered $129.4 million in profit before tax, up $40.4 million or 45 per cent, which Sabga said reflected "improving underwriting performance and higher investment income."

The mutual funds business, which includes the Ansa Money Market, Growth and Income Funds, generated $16.4 million in profit before tax compared with $15.5 million a year earlier.

For the nine-month period, net operating income amounted to $456.4 million, compared with $415.9 million in 2024.

Operating profit stood at $180.9 million after total expenses of $275.5 million.

Profit attributable to shareholders was $152.5 million after tax, representing a 33 per cent increase year-over-year.

Total assets at the end of September stood at $10.22 billion, up from $9.96 billion in 2024.

Shareholders’ equity rose to $2.74 billion, while total liabilities amounted to $7.48 billion.

The group generated net cash of $279.8 million from operating activities, and held $538.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Sabga said the results reflected steady growth in the loan portfolio and continued expansion of private-wealth management services, alongside improving premium income across insurance operations.

"We are pleased with our results to date and remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and customers as we continue to strengthen our position in the financial services sector," he said.