Act decisively against home invasions

-

THE EDITOR: Another evening brings a gnawing fear as the sun sinks low. Families sit behind locked doors and barred windows, nerves frayed. While we wait for the Stand Your Ground law to come into play, the threat of home invasions looms larger by the day.

We are all in this together. Yes, us! Our taxes help fund two main defence organisations: the TTPS and the TT Regiment. One is overwhelmed, constantly battling a wave of crime, often outgunned and outmaneuvered. The other, a well-trained, disciplined force, is mostly cooped up in their barracks.

So here’s the million-dollar question: Why on earth can't we get joint patrols from both the police and military in our neighbourhoods?

Sure, there are arguments against it: the military isn’t trained to handle policing tasks, worries about command structures, and that whole "militarisation" debate. But let’s be real, these points fall flat when you think about a grandmother barricading herself in her bedroom or a family facing down a gun in their own home.

Or the threat of rape and your whole family being killed before your eyes. What about the emotional and mental trauma and the aftermath?

This isn’t about having the army take over arrests and trials. It’s about giving us that strong, visible presence that discourages crime. It’s all about power in numbers. Imagine a joint patrol where a police officer deals with the legal stuff while a soldier brings in the back-up, now that’s a force to reckon with!

It takes back space from criminals and shows that the state is here, in control. Just seeing a soldier in uniform alongside a police officer changes the game for someone thinking of breaking in.

We’re paying for both the regiment and the police service every month. So why are we leaving one underused while the other is drowning? That’s got to change. We need action, and we need it now. The plan can include:

Order deployments immediately – joint patrols in the trouble spots and vulnerable communities.

Set up a clear command – create a unified team to run these patrols, with clear rules and responsibilities

Make it known – get the word out to the public. Rebuild trust by demonstrating not just telling that the state is using all available resources.

The Stand Your Ground law might offer personal empowerment in the future. But we need real action right now.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

Via email