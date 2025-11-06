West Indies lose by three runs to Black Caps in second T20

FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Rovman Powell bats during the first T20 International between New Zealand and the West Indies in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 5. AP PHOTO - AP

West Indies suffered an agonising three-run defeat to New Zealand in the second of a five-match T20 series in Auckland on November 6.

After the Black Caps posted a hefty 207/5 from their 20 overs, batting first at Eden Park, the maroon had a chance in the final overs and were restricted to 204/8.

The Kiwis’ middle-order batsman Mark Chapman blasted a ruthless 78 runs from 28 balls to ensure the hosts put on a big score. He cracked seven sixes and six fours.

Opening batsman Tim Robinson struck 39, while Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 28 and skipper Mitchell Santner also ended on 18 not out.

Off-spinner Roston Chase (2/33) topped the bowling for the Windies while fast bowlers Matthew Forde (1/17), Jason Holder (1/34) and Romario Shepherd (1/38) snared one scalp each.

Set a solid target of 208 for victory, opener Brandon King failed to fire once more and was caught by Devon Conway off pacer Jason Duffy, without scoring, just three balls into the innings.

Alick Athanaze (33) and skipper Shai Hope (24) brought limited stability up-top but the next two batsmen: Holder (16) and Akeem Auguste (seven), recorded sub-par scores.

After losing Chase (six), West Indies sank to 93/6 from 12.5 overs. However, Rovman Powell (45) and Shepherd (34) bolstered their chase and put on a 62-run stance to carry the visitors to 155 with three overs remaining.

Powell lofted six sixes and one four while Shepherd launched four sixes and one four. When the latter departed, Forde (29 from 13) joined Powell in the middle and the pair showed clear intent on achieving the target.

Needing 16 from the final over to grab a 2-0 series lead, Powell was caught out with two balls to go, and neither Forde nor new batsman Akeal Hosein (one not out) could take them over the line.

Santner (3/31) and Ish Sodhi (3/39) were the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps, while Duffy (1/21) and Kyle Jamieson (1/51) bagged one apiece.

The series is now level at 1-1 with the third T20 set to bowl off at Saxton Oval on November 8, from 8.15 pm (TT time).

Summarised scores:

NEW ZEALAND 207/5 (20 overs) (Mark Chapman 78, Tim Robinson 39, Daryl Mitchell 28, Mitchell Santner 18 not out; Roston Chase 2/33 vs WEST INDIES 204/8 (20 overs) (Rovman Powell 45, Romario Shepherd 34, Alick Athanaze 33, Shai Hope 24; Mitchell Santner 3/31, Ish Sodhi 3/39). New Zealand won by three runs.