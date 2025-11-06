TTDRM 2026: Climate risk to regional readiness

Black River residents and business owners gather to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica on October 30. - AP

As the world grapples with ever-intensifying climate risks, TT is adopting a regional strategy to address them.

A local organisation, PODS Emergency Management Consultancy & Solutions, will host the TT Disaster Risk Management Conference and Expo (TTDRM) under the theme, Resilience 360: Bridging Knowledge and Action, from June 1-3, 2026.

This event is a response to the new extremes in weather already impacting the Caribbean, and it aims to turn climate warnings into concrete resilience strategies.

The TTDRM has been described as a way to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaboration to support national resilience.

From knowledge to implementation

TTDRM 2024 was TT’s inaugural national disaster risk management conference.

Held under the theme, All Hands On Deck, it convened government agencies, NGOs, private sector actors, academics and community stakeholders to explore integration, collaboration and a whole-of-society approach.

TTDRM proved to be an effective pathway for multi-stakeholder collaboration in support of the achievement of national resilience.

TTDRM 2026’s theme underscores the urgency of building national resilience in a world where single or isolated events or hazards caused by climate shocks threaten small island states and their economic existence.

We are advocating for the rethinking of disaster risk reduction and management through the lens of systemic risk.

Instead of focusing solely on isolated events or hazards, this perspective emphasises understanding the interconnected and cascading nature of risks within systems.

Learning from the past

One of our most powerful lessons learnt on systemic risk came in 1963, when Hurricane Flora struck Tobago, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

It was a defining event that shaped Tobago’s understanding of preparedness and exposed the need for stronger early warning systems, unified co-ordinated response and building back stronger.

TTDRM 2026 draws inspiration from this history.

Addressing the gaps and leaving no one behind

For the SME sector, the backbone of the private sector and through whom community resilience is rooted, we continue to advocate for the implementation of business continuity planning, disaster risk reduction and management strategies.

TTDRM 2026 will also advocate for disaster risk reduction to comprehensively address the vulnerable, as well as people living with disabilities, starting with awareness of current issues with data collection and its impact on disaster management policy.

International and regional expertise: Global voices, local relevance

The 2026 conference is attracting regional and international speakers recognised for their expertise in meteorology, urban and regional planning and emergency management.

Among them is Brian Shields, the US-based meteorologist also known as "Mr Weatherman," – a YouTuber and a trusted voice in the weather world.

His work extends beyond forecasting as he is deeply committed to serving the Caribbean.

Also joining the discussions are various distinguished speakers from Jamaica’s private sector, who will share perspectives on corporate preparedness, sustainable infrastructure investment, insurance and the role of business in supporting national resilience frameworks.

An expo like no other

PODS will showcase its line of emergency management products including Deployed LogixMobile Shelter Systems, Whelen Early Warning Systems, Presray and Muscle Wall’s best-in-class flood mitigation products for residential, commercial and perimeter flood protection, 511 tactical apparel, military cots, meals-ready-to-eat (MREs) and Journey Drones, bringing aerial innovation and intelligence with UAV technology and more.

TTDRM 2026 has further attracted participation from local businesses in fire and safety, insurance and building and loan sectors, as well as a strategic partnership with the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA), reinforcing the critical link between agriculture and resilience.

A message to government

PODS managing director and conference founder, Stacey-Ann Pi Osoria, sends out an SOS that signals the people’s cry to government for change.

Osoria is pleading for the right representation "in the room" at TTDRM 2026.

She says, "We welcome our leaders and newly elected officials to TTDRM 2026.

"National strategies would be better informed through key stakeholder discussions, reflecting an understanding of the commitment and resources required for effective implementation on the ground.

"In the absence of the right representation, people-centric discussions become futile, and the wheels of action remain stagnant.

"This is an opportunity to get closer to the people who are the workhorses for on-the-ground action, conduits for people-oriented, solution-driven strategies.

"We look forward to the testament of true political will, supporting a national approach to comprehensive disaster risk management, bolstering investment into mitigation and preparedness and effecting policy and legislation.

"I thank the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Amcham TT and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government for reaffirming their endorsements for TTDRM."

Courage, collaboration and change

TTDRM stands out as a nationally rooted yet regionally connected platform – a space where theory meets on-the-ground experience, and where local innovation informs regional readiness.

At the heart of TTDRM2026 is the simple truth: resilience begins and ends with people.

TTDRM serves as a platform for awareness, voice and action, ensuring that local communities are not passive beneficiaries but active architects of change.