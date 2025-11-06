The alarming upsurge in noise pollution offences

- Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: In recent months there has been a disturbing increase in noise pollution offences across TT – from blaring music in residential communities to bars, vehicles, fetes and roadside events operating into the early hours of the morning. Citizens continue to endure sleepless nights, distressed pets and deteriorating mental and physical health, while law enforcement remains largely silent in the face of this nationwide nuisance.

Noise pollution is not merely an inconvenience – it is a public health hazard and a violation of citizens’ right to quiet enjoyment of their homes, as protected under the Environmental Management Act and the Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001. These regulations clearly set permissible decibel limits and require businesses to obtain noise variation permits, yet offenders operate openly and repeatedly with little to no consequence.

Just recently there was the reported death of newborn Kemani Gordon, a three-year-old toddler whose parents claim that non-stop explosion of fireworks caused the baby to go into distress. They repeatedly called the Freeport Police Station as well as 999 to no avail.

This incident is reminiscent of the case of Sudama Saroop in 2015 who was jailed for five years for chopping a neighbour for playing loud music at 1.30, am even after he asked the neighbour to stop because he had a baby who was also in distress.

As one San Grande resident recently told Citizens Against Noise Pollution in TT (CANPTT), “The TTPS is not responding to calls. It’s both bamboo bursting, scratch bombs, loud music from 6 pm to 10 pm non-stop. My blood pressure is elevated to 178/113 after taking pressure medication; I took another”

These are not isolated complaints – they are nationwide cries for help. Yet despite the Environmental Management Act and the Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001, which set clear decibel limits and require noise variation permits, enforcement remains almost non-existent. Many offenders operate openly, confident that no one will intervene.

Despite ongoing reports and petitions to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the police, enforcement remains grossly inadequate. Officers often claim a lack of equipment or authority, even though section 70 of the Summary Offences Act provides clear legal grounds for intervention when “any person makes or continues to make noise to the annoyance or disturbance of others.”

Additionally, both entities are mired in red tape as to who has purview to provide short-term relief about noise complaints in residential areas. We have documented reports of the EMA responding to citizens claiming this is the remit of the police while the police tell citizens this a matter for the EMA.

CANPTT is calling for stronger legislative reform and decisive enforcement. We urge Parliament to amend existing laws to include stiffer penalties for repeat offenders, mandatory closure of non-compliant establishments, and provision of sound-level meters to police divisions. Moreover, public education campaigns should be launched to inform citizens and business owners of their legal responsibilities and the harmful effects of noise exposure.

LINDY-ANN BACHOO

vice-president, CANPTT