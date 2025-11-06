Supply Solutions strengthens SME procurement

Already an agile competitor in engineering and construction, Supply Solutions Ltd is now set to secure its place as a go-to name in procurement, especially for small to medium-sized businesses.

In a release, Supply Solutions said it is eyeing the regional and international market as well as strengthening its domestic market reach.

Nicholas Ottley, CEO of Supply Solutions, said, "What I have the ability to do is take your problem and put the mechanism in place to solve that problem. That’s my product."

Ottley, who runs an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business, only recently focused specifically on procurement.

He said the global procurement industry, like all world business, is affected by the new US tariff policy announced in April.

Ranging from ten-50 per cent or higher, the tariffs have shaken global supply chains. However, Ottley said, the smart procurer will look to other nations to circumvent price increases incurred by US manufacturers saddled with input source inflation due to tariffs on imported raw materials for US-made goods.

"Yes, the US is one of the largest distributors of products in the world...US manufacturers make only about 11 per cent of American-bought goods. This means quite a bit of the products we buy from the US did not originate there.

"There are a lot of established places where you can get this stuff from," Ottley said.

The trade war may even provide procurement opportunities, as manufacturing nations such as China and India seek new export markets, Ottley added.

With his small team, Ottley is already poised to offer a broad range of product categories from which they can source goods and materials for clients. He said the company is targeting small and medium-sized businesses.

"EPC companies would usually only make sense to big clients. But I can leverage relationships to present an EPC company of large capacity and scale at a fraction of the cost, because we build out what is required bespoke for each client," he said.