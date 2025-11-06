Sea extermination camp for US

THE EDITOR: In the Caribbean and the Pacific, under the pretext of combating narco-terrorism, the US has transformed the sea into a symbolic extermination camp: bodies disappear into the water, their names are erased, and their deaths are filed away as “collateral damage” or “kinetic attack.”

However, this is not a side effect, but a structural, intentional act – an affirmation of death.

Therefore, criticism cannot be limited to demanding transparency or legality. It must question the very possibility of the law becoming a mechanism of dehumanisation, just as the US instrumentalised it long before the Donald Trump administration.

As long as there are “non-privileged belligerents,” there will be civilians who can be killed without even being recognised as victims.

ALEX PINA

via e-mail