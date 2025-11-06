Reflections on Mexico’s Día de Muertos in TT: Honouring memory, building bridges

The ambassador of Chile Hernan Nuñez, from left, the ambassador of Panama Diomedes Carles, the ambassador of the Dominican Republic Raquel Jacobo and the ambassador of Spain María Cristina Pérez Gutiérrez pose for a photo at the celebration of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at the Embassy of Mexico in St Clair. PHOTO BY GREVIC ALVARADO -

THE EDITOR: Last week the Embassy of Mexico in TT hosted a moving celebration of

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), a tradition that has long captured the imagination of the world. More than a visual spectacle of flowers, candles, and colour, this annual event represents something profoundly human: the belief that love and memory transcend time.

As I walked through the beautifully lit embassy, I was struck by the meticulous detail of the altar, the ofrenda, decorated with photographs, marigolds, sugar skulls, and candles flickering in the quiet evening air.

What made this year’s commemoration even more meaningful was its dedication to the victims of the devastating floods that struck Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí in Mexico earlier in October. These torrential rains, among the most destructive in recent years, left dozens dead and hundreds of thousands affected.

The embassy’s gesture of honouring their memory from thousands of miles away was a profound act of solidarity that speaks to the compassionate heart of Mexican culture.

For me, this celebration was more than an event; it was a reminder of the power of cultural diplomacy. It showed how embassies are not just political spaces, but living bridges between peoples and traditions.

Having had the privilege of interning at the Mexican Embassy earlier this year, I witnessed first-hand the passion with which its team promotes culture, understanding, and co-operation. The team's work extends far beyond protocol; it touched the spirit of connection that unites Latin America and the Caribbean.

What makes Día de Muertos so special is its delicate balance between life and loss. It is not a sombre occasion, but one filled with light, music, and colour. Families build altars in their homes, share food with loved ones, and visit cemeteries adorned with flowers and candles. It is a day to remember the dead joyfully, to welcome them back, if only for a night. In this sense, it reminds us that remembrance need not be sorrowful, but celebratory.

In TT, we too understand the importance of memory and identity. Whether through All Saints and All Souls observances, Indian Arrival Day, or Emancipation Day, our nation takes pride in honouring those who came before us. Each of these occasions invites reflection on resilience, heritage, and continuity, the very values that Día de Muertos embodies. It is through such shared traditions that we recognise the universality of remembrance and the ties that bind us as Caribbean and Latin American people.

Events like this highlight the quiet yet powerful role of embassies in cultural diplomacy. They bring nations closer not through speeches, but through shared experiences, through art, food, music, and, most of all, empathy. When we engage with another country’s traditions, we not only learn about their culture, but also rediscover aspects of our own humanity.

As the evening drew to a close, the embassy glowed softly under the night sky, its courtyard filled with light and warmth. Standing there I could not help but think of how much I had grown during my five months interning there, how much these experiences have deepened my appreciation for Mexico’s culture, and for the beauty of connection itself.

In celebrating Día de Muertos, the Embassy of Mexico once again reminded us that diplomacy is not only conducted across tables, but also through candles, flowers, and shared memories. It is in these quiet acts of remembrance that friendship between nations truly takes root.

ZIA ALI

via e-mail