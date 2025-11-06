OSHA: No existing regulations for LPG tanks, regulators, hoses

There are no existing regulations or standards for the manufacture of LPG gas cylinders or importation of regulators and hoses, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) executive director, Carolyn Sancho.

LPG producers have blamed faulty regulators and hoses for the recent spate of fatal explosions in homes, which have now claimed four lives since April. A visit to several hardware and appliance stores in San Fernando revealed the variety of these accessories on the market. Ranging from as little as $60 to as much as $150, these regulators were easily available for public purchase. Many carried two varieties: a classic flip-top style or one with a dial to hone in on how much gas is let through.

Their boxes are bland and easy to miss on a shelf. On the back of some were instructions on how to properly fit it to the LPG cylinder. But absent from the packaging was any credible indication that they adhered to international regulatory guidelines except one costing $75 which said it met "Gemany (sic) standards," and was a "salety (sic) type."

The apparent spelling error was a worrying sign if it was indicative of the manufacturer's attention to detail in such a critical piece of equipment.

While the cheaper and more expensive regulators had the same generic design, they felt different. At $150, the regulator was solid and its switch mechanism smooth. Although the "Gemany" regulator was half the price, it was only slightly lighter, and while its switch mechanism worked, it was not as smooth as its more expensive counterpart. Newsday could not find websites for the brands of regulators viewed for further information.

The manager of one store said her company imported their own, but was unsure what criteria the purchasing officer used. She said they don't explicitly advise customers on safety procedures but said they don't sell hoses shorter than five feet long. This, she said, was because of advice that gas tanks be at least that distance away from stoves for safety, though she could not cite the source of that recommendation.

The differing prices and qualities – even suspicious packaging – could be explained by the absence of any standards for their import. The lack of these regulations was confirmed by the OSHA executive director. She said the TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS) was working on regulations and OSHA even made some submissions in a 2022 draft policy.

"This was to form part of OSHA’s Line Ministry’s legislative agenda. We were informed that the draft was submitted to Cabinet. However, we were recently advised by the ministry that all pending policies are being resubmitted to Cabinet."

OSHA and TTBS are among several agencies engaged by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) in mid-October to address ongoing accidents with 20-pound LPG gas cylinders resulting in leaks, fires and in some instances explosions, which have killed Naomi Aliyah Mya De Mille, 19, Racquel Babwah, 44, Ria George, 47, and Bevaughn Joseph, 28, since April.

The country's two producers of the "cooking" gas, National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) and Ramco Industries Ltd (Ramco) have since pinned the blame on defective regulators and hoses. They have urged the public to utilise the "soapy water" test on all fittings and connections to look for leaks and to purchase EN12864/ EN16129 compliant regulators (which need to be changed every five years) and EN559 hoses or those rated for 125 pounds per square inch (PSI).

NP even discounted its own regulator and hoses from $125 to $105 amidst public concern over the explosions.

An October 23, a MEEI release said among actions taken to develop solutions to the issue was asking the TTBS to reconvene its Specifications Committee for LPG to review and update national standards. In developing standards, it said draft LPG regulations submitted by MEEI staff in 2020 that were not progressed to the implementation stage would also be reviewed.

Stakeholders are expected to meet early this month. Newsday was unable to get an update on these actions from the MEEI or its minister, Dr Roodal Moonilal.

TT Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI) head Dianne Joseph told Newsday the organisation shared in the public's concern over the explosions. However, her checks with members and stakeholders in the food service industry showed there had not been any incidents in the commercial sector which primarily uses industrial cylinders. Apart from this key difference, she said the industry also has strict protocols and are subject to inspections by the TT Fire Service.

Among the protocols employed at restaurants, she said, was only using regulators and hoses that meet specific international safety codes, regular "soapy water tests" to check for leaks at connection points, proper cylinder handling and storage, regulators and hoses are replaced according to recommended lifespans or immediately if damaged, and having clear guidelines on what to do in case of a leak.

These emergency guidelines, she said, are to immediately turn off the cylinder valve, ventilate the area, avoid any electrical switches or flames, and call emergency services.

She said while general manager of the Cascadia Hotel and director of the Tourism Industry Association of TT, Barry Bidaisee, was confident in their safety protocols, he said staff would receive refresher training.

"He saw no harm in further strengthening their internal controls and the conduct of refresher courses to support their teams. This, he sees as a proactive rather than a reactive measure."

The reinforcement of safety protocols, she said, is a move the TTCSI endorses. Additionally, she said there should be mandatory public education campaigns by all stakeholders and inspections at commercial entities using large volumes of gas.

OSHA: No link in Ramco fire and exploding tanks

Ramco's Union Hall compound was subject to a large blaze in June, injuring four workers. Many have speculated, especially on social media, that this may have a hand to play in the exploding gas cylinders. However, OSHA's executive director said investigations are nearing completion and has not found any evidence to support this claim.

"At this stage of the investigations, no correlation as stated in your question has been confirmed. However, OSHA’s inspectors have indicated that Terminal 3, which was the area most directly affected by the fire, did not house any 20lb LPG cylinders."

Sancho said OSHA just received the report from an expert engaged to conduct an analysis of components from the site. She said this report was being reviewed as the findings will be a part of OSHA’s final report.