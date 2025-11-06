Morris slams PM's 'mamagism', Duke excited

Prime MInister Kamla Persad-Bissessar sings Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry alongside Tobago artiste Adana and members of her Cabinet during a cocktail reception at the Prime Minister's official residence, Blenheim, Tobago, on November 4 - Alva Viarruel

STAKEHOLDERS have expressed mixed views about Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s inaugural address to members of the THA in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, Tobago, on November 4.

In her speech, Persad-Bissessar announced several initiatives aimed at giving the Assembly more control over its financial affairs, most notably an export licence to market Tobago’s aggregate regionally and provide opportunities for foreign exchange.

She also promised to introduce a fair-share model for determining budgetary allocations for Tobago and said the government will work with the THA to establish a localised police force to help tackle crime on the island.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said he was “unsurprised and unimpressed” by the Prime Minister’s speech.

Morris claimed it was part of what he called “the UNC-TPP’s political campaign.”

He told Newsday, “The Prime Minister came to Tobago with one specific agenda, to give the TPP a leg up in the upcoming THA election (constitutionally due to be called by December 6) while ignoring the real issues affecting both Tobago and Trinidad.

Morris added, “Right now, the whole country is worried that this Prime Minister is courting a war in our backyard. This is no longer just about politics, it’s about life and death.”

He also scoffed at Persad-Bissessar’s statements on autonomy, saying, “The Prime Minister simply repeated what we have been hearing for the last ten years, with no real progress.

“Let’s not forget, it was this current Prime Minister and the UNC on the instructions of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the TPP who rejected the very same proposal she now pretends to support.

“We have seen this political gamesmanship before, in 2013, and Tobagonians dealt with it decisively, giving Tobagonians all 12 seats.

“I believe we are ready to do so again, to treat with Farley’s betrayal and the Prime Minister’s ‘mamagism’ in the same decisive way.”

Morris, the only PNM assemblyman in the House, said the party is ready to bring “a bold, bright and brand new vision for Tobago, one that puts every Tobagonian first, from the farmer in Charlotteville to the young professional in Scarborough, to the tourism stakeholder in Crown Point.

“We will reimagine Tobago’s potential and repurpose Tobago’s vision towards truly realising our objective as the greatest little island on the planet.”

Duke: PM has 'opened doors'

On the flip side, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke said he was pleased with Persad-Bissessar’s address.

He told Newsday, “The Prime Minister’s visit to Tobago has brought with it some truly meaningful developments – things that signal real progress on our long road toward greater self-determination.

“I see this visit as more than just symbolic. It has opened up important doors for Tobago – doors that lead to more control over our own affairs, more opportunity for our people and more say in shaping our future.”

Duke mentioned several of the initiatives.

“First, the decision to grant a licence for exports from the Studley Park Quarry opens a brand new economic frontier for Tobago. For the first time we’ll be able to take what is ours and turn it into something that directly benefits our economy, creating jobs, generating income and helping Tobago stand on its own two feet financially.”

He said a localised police service will give Tobago a stronger sense of security and control.

“It means that law enforcement could be handled by people who live here, understand our communities and can respond swiftly to our unique challenges.”

Duke regarded the move to place country planning and land use directly under the Tobago House of Assembly as a game changer.

“For too long, almost all of Tobago’s lands have been labelled as “agricultural,” making it hard for Tobagonians to build, develop and grow.

“With this new step, the THA will now set the standards for building and decide where development can happen. That’s real power, the kind that touches people’s lives in a practical way.”

He continued, “When you put these things together, economic independence through Studley Park, stronger island security through local policing and control over our own land and development, you can see that Tobago is taking real steps towards freedom.

“This is not the end of the journey but it’s a meaningful stride forward in our long walk to self-determination and true equality within the nation of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce welcomed “the visible signs of priority given to Tobago.”

In a WhatsApp response to Newsday, the chamber’s president Curtis Williams regarded the export licence and the reaffirmation of structural reform as positive.

“However, we remain pragmatic – the real test will be in implementation, speed, transparency and support for the local private sector,” he said.

Williams said the chamber was ready to partner with both the THA and central government “to turn commitments into enduring business results for Tobago.”