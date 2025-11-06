McDonald’s Trinidad, Heroes Foundation celebrate 'Great Day'

In this file photo, Kalifa Duncan, market manager for McDonald’s TT, right, gives students Chelsea Dunbar and Quindel Mc Cloud their Happy Meal. Photo courtesy McDonald's Trinidad -

On November 7, McDonald’s restaurants across Trinidad will open their doors to celebrate "Great Day" – the brand’s signature annual fundraiser aimed at fostering community unity and youth empowerment.

In a release, McDonald's said for this ninth edition of "great day," it will continue its partnership with the Heroes Foundation, a local non-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring and mentoring young people.

"On this day, 100 per cent of all proceeds from Big Mac purchases will go directly towards supporting the continued growth of the Heroes Foundation’s mentorship and personal development programmes," the release said.

"Building on nearly a decade of collaboration, Great Day has become a beloved local tradition that brings together McDonald’s crew members, customers, and the wider community in support of a meaningful cause."

Lawrence Arjoon, CEO of the Heroes Foundation, emphasised the continued importance of community involvement in shaping a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

"As we advance in our mission to ensure that the youth of TT receive the support and encouragement they need to become successful leaders, we remain deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with McDonald’s on this remarkable initiative," said Arjoon.

"It is a privilege to witness the impact of Great Day and its contribution to programmes that prepare our young people for a brighter, more promising future."

Funds raised through Great Day directly benefit more than 400 young participants, both young people and teenagers, involved in the Heroes Foundation’s development programmes and Big Brother Big Sister mentorship initiative.

Kalifa Duncan, market manager for McDonald’s TT under Arcos Dorados – holding company of the franchise – shared her enthusiasm for the continued partnership.

"We are delighted to strengthen our efforts with the Heroes Foundation once again," Duncan said.

"The continued support of our customers for Great Day inspires us to keep making a positive difference in the lives of young people."

Participating locations include Cipriani Boulevard, Grand Bazaar, La Romaine and Gulf View.