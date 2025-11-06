Jevonte David wins Parapan Games shot put F42 gold

Trinidad and Tobago's Jevonte David won men's shot put F42 gold at the 2025 Parapan American Games in Chile on November 4. - Photo courtesy SporTT

Trinidad and Tobago para-athlete Jevonte David launched to gold in the men’s F42 shot put event on day three of the 2025 Parapan American Youth Games in Santiago, Chile, on November 4.

At the Mario Recordon Stadium, David delivered a powerful showing when he launched the shot 10.27 metres to claim gold ahead of the competitive field of Caribbean, South and Central American para-athletes.

David is also expected to vie for top honours in the men’s discus throw F45 and javelin throw F45.

He is joined by the only other teammate Odessa Wilkinson, who will compete in the women’s shot put F40-41, discus throw F41 and javelin F41 events.