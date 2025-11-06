Is AI taking our jobs or not?

AI IN HEALTHCARE: Doctors wearing VR simulation with hologram medical technology. Photo courtesy freepik.com -

We keep hearing the comforting phrase: "AI won’t take your job – but someone using AI will."

It’s catchy, optimistic and also hides a harder truth.

Across the world, companies are cutting thousands of white-collar roles and openly citing artificial intelligence (AI) as a reason.

Amazon’s Andy Jassy recently confirmed that new AI agents are allowing teams to do "more with fewer people," and as a result, "we will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today."

So what’s really happening? Is AI replacing humans or just reshaping the work we do?

The task-based reality

A job isn’t a single thing – it’s a portfolio of tasks.

When AI begins to perform 30 to 70 per cent of those tasks – as research from McKinsey & Company shows – the economics of that job change dramatically.

Once half of a role’s workload can be done faster, cheaper and more accurately by software, companies face three choices:

1. Remove the role entirely.

2. Merge it with another function.

3. Redesign it into a new, AI-assisted position.

That’s why AI doesn’t have to "take" your job in one move. It simply eats away at the tasks that justified your position until it no longer makes business sense to keep it as is.

This is especially true for routine cognitive work – data entry, report writing, scheduling, document review – all of which large language models now handle with near-professional quality.

The new corporate blueprint

Gartner, a US-based research and advisory company, projects that by 2026, 20 per cent of organisations will use AI to flatten their hierarchy, eliminating half of their middle-management layers.

These are not factory jobs – they’re white-collar positions once thought safe from automation.

Why? AI systems now handle co-ordination, analytics and communication across departments – the same functions managers were hired to oversee.

This "flattening" is creating what McKinsey calls the agentic organisation – small human teams supervising networks of AI agents that execute tasks at scale. The result is leaner companies with fewer layers, faster decisions and a completely different definition of teamwork.

Job elimination vs transformation

Not all of this is negative. In medicine, for instance, surgeons are using AI systems to analyse data and improve decision-making before and during operations. In law, AI tools now handle contract analysis and legal research, saving lawyers an estimated 240 hours a year.

In marketing, generative-AI platforms have reduced content-creation costs by 30 to 50 per cent across major agencies.

In each case, AI acts as a copilot – handling the repetitive, data-heavy work so humans can focus on judgment, creativity and relationships.

The bigger challenge is that companies rarely replace every eliminated task with new creative work.

Some simply decide they can operate with fewer humans.

Polarisation and pay gaps

AI is also reshaping the income pyramid.

According to PwC’s Global AI Jobs Barometer (2025), industries using AI most intensively – finance, IT and professional services – are experiencing productivity growth five times faster than sectors like manufacturing or transport.

Workers with advanced AI skills now command a 56 per cent wage premium, while routine professional roles face decline.

So, while AI is creating new roles – prompt engineers, AI strategists, data ethicists – it’s also compressing the middle class, pushing low-value white-collar work out of the economy and rewarding those who can direct, train or govern these systems.

The entry-level crisis

The real danger isn’t mass unemployment – it’s the hollowing-out of the career ladder.

AI is automating many of the repetitive, entry-level tasks that once gave young professionals their start: drafting reports, preparing data and summarising documents. When those tasks disappear, so do the learning opportunities that build experience.

At the same time, firms are adopting "AI-first" hiring policies – deploying automation before opening new roles.

If the bottom rung disappears and the middle compresses, who trains the next generation of managers and specialists?

That’s the quiet structural crisis emerging beneath all the AI hype.

Governments are choosing sides

Different regions are taking very different approaches.

The European Union’s AI Act classifies workplace AI as "high-risk," demanding transparency and safety protocols. This slows innovation but protects workers.

Singapore, meanwhile, is racing ahead – building an AI-fluent workforce through national upskilling partnerships and a government-backed ethics framework called AI Verify. Its message is clear: the best protection from AI is proficiency, not prohibition.

The bottom line

AI isn’t taking all our jobs – but it is dismantling the structure of work as we know it.

Tasks are being automated, hierarchies flattened and entry points erased.

The winners will be individuals and nations that master AI literacy, creative judgment and the ability to design systems rather than just operate inside them. As companies in TT and across the Caribbean adopt digital tools more aggressively, the question is no longer if AI affects our jobs, but how fast we adapt. Because when half your tasks vanish, what’s left isn’t job loss – it’s a test of how valuable the human part of your work really is.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

Listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.