Guardian Group pledges US$312k hurricane relief

An aerial view of Falmouth, Jamaica, on October 31, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. - AP PHOTO

THE Guardian Group Charitable Foundation has pledged US$312,000 to support recovery and rebuilding efforts in Jamaica, following the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa.

In a release, Guardian Group said the donation is among the largest single contributions from TT to Jamaica’s recovery drive, which continues to gather regional and international support.

Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28, caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture and housing across the island.

Dozens of communities were left without electricity and potable water for days, and thousands were displaced as strong winds and flooding tore through the central and northern parishes.

Jamaica’s government has since declared a national disaster and launched a broad relief and reconstruction effort with support from regional governments, businesses and aid agencies.

Guardian Group’s contribution forms part of the "Building a Better Jamaica Fund" – a co-ordinated recovery initiative led by the National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCB) and administered by the NCB Foundation.

The fund has so far raised approximately US$2.8 million, including an initial US$1.25 million commitment from NCB, matched by partner contributions and boosted by Guardian Group’s donation.

"The initiative focuses on both immediate relief and long-term rebuilding, working through experienced partners such as the American Friends of Jamaica, Food for the Poor Jamaica, Unicef Jamaica and the Global Empowerment Mission," the release said.

Shinelle Grant-Sealey, Guardian Group’s vice-president for environment, social and governance, said the donation reflects the organisation’s regional commitment to recovery and resilience.

"As a regional organisation, our commitment extends beyond insurance; it’s about resilience and recovery for our communities.

"Our US$312,000 donation is an immediate investment in stability, helping families and institutions start the difficult journey back.

"We stand in full solidarity with the NCB Foundation and all execution partners to restore Jamaica," she said.

Guardian Group has also provided care packages and other internal support for its employees in Jamaica who were affected by the storm.

With operations in TT, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dutch Caribbean, the group said it remains dedicated to helping Caribbean communities "rebuild, recover and rise stronger together."

Guardian Holdings Ltd is the parent company of Guardian Group, a leading integrated financial services provider with operations in 21 regional markets.

The Guardian Group’s contribution adds to a growing list of TT-based entities participating in regional relief efforts for Jamaica.