First Citizens doubles Neo Achievers student awards

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

First Citizens has recognised 16 young achievers for their outstanding academic performance in this year’s edition of its Neo Education Awards, held to celebrate the success of student account holders across the country.

The awards form part of what the bank describes as its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment through the Neo account – a savings product designed for customers from birth to age 25 to encourage financial literacy and good saving habits from an early age.

Each recipient received a cash prize deposited directly into their Neo account, ranging from $1,000 for Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) achievers to $6,000 for top performers in tertiary-level examinations.

CSEC and CAPE students received $2,500 and $3,000, respectively.

This year, the bank expanded the programme, doubling the number of honourees from eight in 2024 to 16.

Acting senior manager for market development, intelligence and promotions Lyndon Balkran congratulated the awardees and said the expansion reflected the bank’s deepening investment in education and youth development.

"At First Citizens, we believe that empowering our youth through recognition and reward helps build a stronger, more financially confident generation," he said.

Parents and students thanked the bank for its support, describing the ceremony as both a celebration of academic effort and an encouragement to continue striving for excellence.

The Neo Education Awards were launched as part of First Citizens’ broader strategy to promote lifelong financial awareness among young people, linking academic achievement to responsible money management.