Feeles: Paternity survey reflects badly on women

President of the Single Father's Association of TT, Rondall Feeles, at a media conference on November 3. - Innis Francis

The Fathers' Association of TT (TFATT) president, Rhondall Feeles, is defending the findings of a recent survey it conducted, which found almost one-third of men seeking paternity tests returned a negative result.

Feeles has also called for legislation to make it a criminal offence if a woman intentionally misleads a man to believe a child is his, labelling it paternity fraud.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Feeles responded to critics questioning the sample selection of one judiciary-approved laboratory and the sample size of 440 tests done between January 2020 and September 2025.

In a media release on November 5, the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action, TT, criticised the sample size, arguing TFATT was using statistics to tell untruths.

"We must reject harmful and misogynistic stereotyping of women as dishonest and unreliable," CAFRA said.

It said the global statistics on paternity test failure was between one to four per cent.

"As in TT, men who seek paternity tests belong to a select population who already believe they are not the fathers of their children. This population would obviously have a higher level of failure than the general population."

CAFRA said most women go to the court for maintenance orders as a last resort and the majority do not go that route.

"Women and men have equal sexual and reproductive responsibilities. It is not far-fetched that there may be couples where neither party may know the paternity and only a test will clarify that for these circumstances. There is no need to stigmatise and criminalise uncertainty," it added.

Feeles described the general criticism of the survey as "stupidness," saying it was only because it "reflects negatively on the behaviour of women."

"For the last month or so, we have seen advertisements on popular TV and radio stations that spoke about the ratio or rate of domestic violence against women... which they say is one in every three women. Men don't kick up (a fuss) to that. Men listen to that.

"Even when the basis of their quantitative analysis comes from the TTPS (TT Police Service) and the reports made to the TTPS, and many people will say they know there are false reports of domestic violence as well."

In the video, he said one of the biggest criticisms he received was that the survey was done at a lab by men suspicious that the child may not have been theirs, leading to a skewed result. However, he countered, saying the only genuine way to sample fathers was to find those who were confirmed through a paternity test.

"To gather statistics for a mother or for something that proves motherhood is quite simple, use the birth paper. The birth paper would show it would have been recorded that she had the child in the hospital and she went and register the child. She gave birth to the child.

"For a father, and this a point we've always made, it's different. A man can sign his name on a birth paper yet not know that he is the father or he is not the father. Because the only thing at this present point in our lives in this modern society that confirms paternity is DNA testing."

He argued that the sample size was more than adequate and encompassed a cross-section of the country's population.

Feeles revealed the survey results at a TFATT media conference on November 3 as he renewed calls for paternity tests to be mandatory before maintenance orders are issued.

The survey showed that of the 440 tests done, 143 (32.5 per cent) indicated the child was not the father's. Of these total tests, 82 were done as part of legal proceedings, and 24 (29.27 per cent) showed the child was not the father's. The remaining 358 tests were performed voluntarily by fathers, of whom 119 (33.24 per cent) discovered the child was not theirs.

During the conference, Feeles noted the statistics were concerning, considering there were 6,838 child maintenance applications made to the Family Court from 2016 to 2021.

He said the figures were just the quantitative results of the study being undertaken, and the qualitative part would reveal further critical information. He told Newsday that this is expected to be done within the next three months.