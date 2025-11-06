Dhanpaul predicts late salaries, pensions for Xmas

Opposition Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul -

Opposition Senator Vishnu Dhanpaul has warned that the upcoming holiday season could be miserable for civil servants and citizens dependent on public assistance, due to the "collapse" of the 2025/2026 budget.

At a media conference on November 6, Dhanpaul said the opposition had cautioned about the $59.2 billion fiscal package falling apart before the end of January 2026 during their contributions in the budget debate in Parliament.

Dhanpaul, a former finance minister and permanent secretary, said the writing was already on the wall as these payments were late over the last few months.

He expects Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo to come to Parliament soon for more money to meet the shortfall.

Newsday has tried to contact Tancoo for a response to Dhanpaul’s claims.