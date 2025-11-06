Bullying tactics by Venezuela minister

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Venezuelan Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello has “advised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to refrain from 'meddling' in Venezuelan affairs,” according to a newspaper article on November 3.

Apparently Cabello is displeased with the PM’s stance on the deportation of illegal Venezuelan migrants and her support for the US. According to him, these positions equate with meddling in the affairs of Venezuela. Nonsense!

All Persad-Bissessar has done is make decisions, to the best of her ability, in the interest of TT. She is not meddling in Venezuelan affairs. What Cabello is doing is bullying TT into doing what he believes this country should do.

It is curious that he is yet to threaten the US to the degree that he has been threatening TT. But, as is characteristic of bullies, the minister is picking on those who he perceives as weaker than him.

Cabello is using bullying tactics because his government and position are threatened by TT's support for the US. That is his problem, and for that reason he is threatening this country’s head of government. I would like to think Cabello intelligent enough to understand that where international relations are concerned, states think and behave in terms of self-interest.

Therefore, our PM is acting in the interest of TT to the best of her ability. She is right to consider deportation of illegal Venezuelans, and the limiting of work permits, for her priority is the citizens of this nation. Perhaps if the citizens of Venezuela were that government's priority, several of them wouldn’t now be facing deportation from our country.

AKILAH HOLDER

Valsayn