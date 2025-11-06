Amery: Government mimicking another's foreign policy

Dr Amery Browne -

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne accused the government of ditching TT's long-established positions on foreign policy to now simply mimic that of another country (thought to be the US.) He was addressing a briefing the Port of Spain office of Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles on November 4. He began by quoting a UN spokesman saying the US military's recent obliteration of several purported drug-boats (with the killing of about 60 people abroad) was a violation of international principles of human rights.

Browne dubbed the government's foreign policy as "inauthentic and unrepresentative," but a mere mimic of talking points and a narrative taken from elsewhere.

"She has farmed out our foreign policy to foreign shores."

He said TT lies just seven miles from Venezuela.

That fact was permanent and will not change in the future, Browne said.

"What will not change is our duty to manage our affairs with our neighbours with prudence, wisdom and sustainability." He said the PM had failed the people of TT and Caricom.

He questioned the position of Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers recently dubbing Venezuelan ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero "my good friend", even as the government allegedly wanted regime change in Caracas.

Browne marvelled that the government has accused the opposition of having a narco agenda when a "green, plant-like substance" had once been found by police at Persad-Bisssessar's residence in 2013.

A police investigation found no one culpable as the substance – later identified as marijuana – was found in an area outside the house. Police said because so many people, including soldiers, police, plumbers and gardeners, frequented the area, it could not attribute blame to anyone. Persad-Bissessar, then prime minister, was not in the country at the time of the find.

Browne also cited the Antilles Episcopalian Conference expressing its "grave concern" over the ongoing build-up of US military assets in the Caribbean.

The group has urged a peaceful and just resolution, that upholds human dignity, respect for national sovereignty and the common good of all.

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Port of Spain Most Rev Jason Gordon has recently condemned anything that normalises conflict or weaponises fear, Browne said.

He lamented that the government has no foreign policy but was allegedly just mimicking foreign policy from outside of this region of Latin American and the Caribbean.

Browne complained of "public cheer-leading" over extra-judicial killings in the obliteration of alleged drug-boats. One minister had threatened the use of nuclear weapons against Venezuela, he said.

He said people calling for peace now are being labelled a narco terrorist, which was equivalent to calling anyone critical of the war in Gaza as "anti-Semitic."

Browne hit the government for not sending its own statement of congratulations to the new president of Bolivia, but instead co-signing a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Saying Caricom has offered to negotiate over Venezuela. "War is not a solution, especially for a small State like TT.

Warning leaders of countries not to think they could do just anything they wish, he recalled that Philippines former president Rodrigo Duterte was now before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for murders in the context of his government's purported war on drugs.