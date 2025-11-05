TTPS testing digital FUL application system

DCP Suzette Martin at a media briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on November 4. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has announced a new initiative aimed at improving the firearm licensing process.

At a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on November 4, Guevarro said the TTPS has launched a digital Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) application system, which is currently in the testing phase with 1,000 applicants.

“We are now testing the digital FUL system, which will make the process more efficient and accessible for the public,” Guevarro explained.

He added that the testing phase would allow the TTPS to fine-tune the system before it is fully rolled out to the public.

The system is seen as a significant step forward in modernising the TTPS’ services.

The initiative is expected to streamline the application process and make it easier for firearm owners to interact with the TTPS.

Guevarro added, “This is taking it into a different direction. Digitising the application of FUL files will indeed be a great benefit not only to the members of the TTPS but to the members of the public.”

The TTPS is also ramping up efforts to ensure a safe and secure holiday season, with new initiatives aimed at tackling crime and public safety during the festive period.

As the country prepares for Christmas and Carnival 2026, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin, who is leading the operations, outlined the strategy.

Martin said while large crowds and more public gatherings during Christmas and Carnival pose a heightened risk for criminal activity, police are fully committed to maintaining order and protecting citizens and visitors, particularly under the current state of emergency (SoE).

“As we approach this busy period, we are aware that celebrations can attract criminal activity. Our goal is to ensure the public enjoys the season in safety.”

She emphasised the importance of a co-ordinated, intelligence-driven policing.

Martin said the police’s strategy will be built around three pillars – high visibility policing, intelligence-led operations and strong community partnerships.

She said this will ensure a safer environment across commercial districts, entertainment zones, transportation hubs, and residential areas.

“We will be increasing both foot and mobile patrols in key areas. Our tactical units, highway patrols, and divisional teams will be working together on joint exercises aimed at crime prevention, managing traffic, and improving overall public safety.”

Martin noted real-time monitoring and crime pattern analysis will also be part of the operational framework, allowing police to respond swiftly and adjust deployments as needed.

She said the TTPS has also partnered with the TT Defence Force, municipal police, and other national security agencies to ensure seamless coverage across the country.

Looking ahead to Carnival 2026, Martin said that planning is already in progress.

The TTPS will work closely with the National Carnival Commission (NCC), event organisers, and bandleaders to ensure the smooth running of events and the safety of attendees.

“We are already in discussions with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure the security of large-scale events, managing traffic flow, and maintaining public order. We will pay special attention to major events, fetes, and the overall flow of people during the Carnival period.”

However, Martin called on the public to do their part to ensure a safe festive season.

She encouraged citizens to remain vigilant, particularly during the busy shopping and entertainment periods.

“Simple steps like safeguarding your personal belongings, avoiding large cash transactions, and co-operating with officers can make a significant difference in preventing crime.”

She also urged business owners and event promoters to liaise with local police stations to assist with crowd control and traffic management.

Martin reassured citizens that the TTPS remains fully mobilised to ensure their safety.

“We are ready for the festive season and Carnival 2026. We are asking for the public’s cooperation to help us make this time of year peaceful and safe for everyone."