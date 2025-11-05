Trinity College, Moka instals motivational message at school

The motivational sign featuring the words of alumnus Don La Foucade -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Trinity College, Moka has installed an inspirational sign featuring the words of motivational speaker, author and proud alumnus Don La Foucade.

Installed in the college hall on October 13, the sign reads, "There really is nothing impossible to you who believe!"

With the vibrant artwork of parent and graphic artist Jerome Harrylal – the piece depicts the iconic Trinity College, Moka building against the Maraval hillside. More than a decorative piece, it stands as a reflection of the school’s enduring values: Courage and Courtesy.

Acting principal Ann Niles, who has led the institution for the past three years, said the message was a powerful visual reminder of what the school stands for. “The ability to engage our students to see the future ahead requires varying tools to help them think about the positive way ahead,” she explained. “The visual message forms a reminder to the students.”

An idea is born

The idea for the installation emerged from the form one August vacation camp, where La Foucade facilitated a motivational session designed to help incoming students recognise the greatness of their institution and the potential within themselves. His session, filled with humour, storytelling and faith-based encouragement, left a lasting impression on both students and the PTA members present – inspiring the PTA to welcome the idea of a permanent tribute to his words.

Niles explained the PTA’s idea stemmed from its commitment to the holistic development of students. “The PTA organised the form one camp where La Foucade spoke, and that experience sparked the genesis of the message being a permanent staple,” she said. “For the school’s administration. every positive reference that can promote personal growth is welcomed.”

The principal also reflected on how the installation connects deeply with the school’s values and identity. She noted that the quote’s origin from a past student, Don La Foucade, gives it special meaning for those who now walk the same halls. The imagery of the school set against the hillside, she added, makes the message even more personal for students. “There really is nothing impossible to you who believe,” Niles said, “serves as a constant reminder of the effort that is needed for success. Success starts with the journey, the process of reaching one’s goals. The realisation of the goals is the culmination of belief and determination for success.”

She added that the sign also embodies the school’s motto of Courage and Courtesy. “Belief is the fuel for courage,” she explained.

“When an individual believes that a goal is possible, the ability to persevere (even in possible adversity) enables growth in character.

With regard to courtesy, there is connection to having inner strength in that courtesy as it is a choice to regard others with respect and dignity.”

Since the unveiling, Niles said students have responded with enthusiasm and pride. She pointed out that they received the message and the expected outcome of what the quote should mean for them.

Fusion of inspiration and school pride

For La Foucade, returning to his alma mater for the unveiling was deeply emotional. “It was, and still is, a profound joy to know that the reality of being able to meaningfully contribute to my alma mater on a daily basis has been realised,” he shared. “I am eternally grateful that the sign now stands as a legacy of my six years spent at the college.”

The motivational speaker, known for his signature message of resilience and optimism, said the chosen phrase was intentional – a fusion of inspiration and school pride.

“My goal was to incorporate the name of the school and, at the same time, let it be inspiring to the students, teachers and to all who read the words therein,” he explained. “As a speaker, I try always to be the message I bring and as such, I can attest that the statement is true based on achievements I have experienced in my life.” La Foucade hopes that the sign will continue to motivate generations of Trinity students long after this moment. “Today and in years to come, I would love that the young men – and the few young women in sixth form – positively look forward to their future with hope and by keeping that optimistic approach to life, eventually be able to look back and see that the words indeed inspired them to realise their untapped potential.”

He also praised the PTA’s form one camp initiative, describing it as a model for other schools to follow.

“It allows students to make necessary adjustments in their approach to higher level learning, even before their first day of secondary school,” he explained. “It allowed me a great opportunity to be proactive in positioning the students to change any negative mindset or thinking. As a consequence, I was able to easily highlight the importance of being focused which when lacking, leads to academic and other goals not being realised. Additionally, being a past student gave me greater trust and engagement with the boys.”

‘Never stop dreaming’

Niles emphasised that belief forms the foundation of personal growth and self-development. She explained that while each student’s starting point in life may differ socially, financially or spiritually, those factors do not determine their ultimate success. Belief, she said, empowers students to persevere, lead and achieve academic excellence while cultivating a positive mindset.

Niles added that belief also strengthens national unity and progress. Shared faith in learning, entrepreneurship and personal development, she noted, fuels economic growth and social cohesion. She said, “Belief in ourselves as a country fosters collective strength where during challenges we are able to overcome them together.”

Asked what one message he wishes every student in TT could take to heart right now, La Foucade said, “Dreams become a reality for those who do more than just dare to dream."