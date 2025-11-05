Triniboi Joocie connects with youth, drops new Carnival tracks

Triniboi Joocie with students of Holy Cross College, Arima during his visit to the school’s steel orchestra. -

UK-based soca artiste, pannist and educator Rodell “Triniboi Joocie” Sorzano has completed a successful homecoming visit to Trinidad and Tobago connecting with students, cultural groups and fans while premiering new music for the 2026 Carnival season.

From October 19-21 in Trinidad and October 22-26 in Tobago, Joocie shared his journey from playing pan in Arima to becoming a Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador, Voice UK semi-finalist and celebrated soca artiste in Europe. His goal, he said, was to remind young people that discipline, creativity and culture can open doors anywhere in the world, said a media release.

His week began on October 21 at the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s music programme at NAPA, where he spent more than an hour with students exploring topics ranging from songwriting and marketing to artist branding and stage presence. He described the experience as “uplifting” and said he was impressed by the depth of curiosity and passion in the room.

“The students asked really sharp questions, everything from how to come up with a memorable name to how to balance art and business,” Joocie said. “It was refreshing to see how invested they were in learning the craft, not just the performance side of music.”

That same afternoon, Joocie visited Holy Cross College in the town of Arima where he first learnt the pan. There he met with members of the school’s steel orchestra after their rehearsal. The exchange was both lively and heartfelt.

“Being back in Arima hit different,” he said with a smile. “I saw myself in those students, the same hunger, the same excitement to play and create. We spoke about focus and originality, but mostly about how pan and soca are gifts we should never take for granted.”

In Tobago, Joocie continued his youth outreach at Scarborough Secondary School on October 25, performing for students during their Carnival Friday celebrations and sharing short reflections on his life as an artiste and educator, the release said.

“It felt good to vibe with them,” he recalled. “Tobago has a special rhythm of its own, and the students were full of life. I reminded them that music can take them anywhere, but it starts with believing in themselves and respecting the craft.”

During his time on the island, Joocie also appeared on several radio and television programmes, including Radio Tambrin, where he premiered two new releases: the groovy crossover single Investment produced by Veeny Beatz, and Sick on the Wetty Beatz-produced Universe 1 Riddim. Both songs, he said, represent his continued push to blend Caribbean soul with global sounds, the release said.

He also performed at Army Fete Tobago, marking his first stage appearance there in several years and escribing the reception as “pure joy.”

“There’s no feeling like performing home,” he said. “That kind of love reminds you why you started.”

Now back in London, Joocie said he feels renewed after the visit and more determined than ever to keep flying the TT flag abroad.

“This trip recharged me completely,” he said. “It grounded me. After being with the students and feeling that warmth from the people, I came back with new purpose. I’m reminded that soca is not just music, it’s identity, it’s pride, and it’s something the world still hasn’t fully experienced yet. My job is to help change that.”

For updates follow @triniboijoocie across all social media platforms.