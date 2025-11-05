Tobago should get own university

THE EDITOR: Tobago establishing its own university, similar to Grenada’s model, could be a transformative step for the island’s development.

An independent university would serve as a catalyst for local innovation, research, and talent development, attracting students, academics, and investment from abroad.

This would not only boost Tobago’s educational infrastructure, but also generate economic benefits through job creation, supporting sectors like hospitality, real estate, and service industries.

A dedicated university for Tobago would help retain talented young people on the island, reducing brain drain and encouraging them to contribute to local growth. It would also foster a culture of knowledge and innovation, strengthening Tobago’s position as a knowledge hub in the Caribbean.

Furthermore, such an institution could promote sustainable development, focusing on areas like marine sciences, eco-tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy, key sectors for Tobago’s future.

With proper government support, partnerships with international institutions, and a commitment to quality education, Tobago could become a regional centre for higher learning and research.

Overall, nurturing a university on Tobago is not just about education; it’s a strategic investment that can bring long-term economic growth, social progress, and global recognition, helping Tobago carve out its own identity and thrive as an independent contributor to Caribbean development.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail