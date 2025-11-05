The National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago hosts biennial general meeting

National Drama Association of TT education officer Shauntelle Jones, right, engages with a student at The UWI Annual Volunteer Open Day 2025. -

The National Drama Association of TT (NDATT) has announced its biennial general meeting (BGM) will be held on November 22. The event will take place at 10 am in the Helen May Johnstone Room, Queen’s Hall.

A media release said, the BGM represents one of the association’s most important activities, empowering its members to take an active role in reviewing the progress and reports of the sitting executives and in accordance with NDATT’s constitution, elect a new executive committee to govern the association for the next two years.

The positions to be filled are: president, vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, public relations officer, education officer and resource development officer.

Recognising the importance of a fair and informed election process, NDATT’s trustees and executive custodians, Peter Craig and Triston Wallace, have introduced a new expression of interest (EOI) system to precede formal nominations. This initiative is designed to give members sufficient time and information to evaluate prospective candidates before nomination and voting, the release said.

Wallace in the release said, “Leadership within our association is not about position or power, it is about service. It’s about guiding with humility, empowering others, and ensuring that the work continues to reflect good governance, collaboration, and the collective vision of our members.” He further encouraged all members and stakeholders in the national arts community to support this important moment in the association’s calendar and for eligible members to actively participate in the leadership process.

Members who wish to serve on the next executive committee are invited to complete the online EOI form which can be accessed via the webpage https://linktr.ee/ndatt.

For transparency, all submissions will be reviewed and compiled exclusively by the trustees, not by any member of the current executive committee.

The timeline and process for the EOI will be as follows:

The EOI period is now open and will close on November 12, ten days prior to the BGM.

At least seven days before the BGM, the trustees will share with the membership and the public a catalogue of all candidates who have expressed interest.

At the BGM, those candidates will be presented for nomination. Nominees must be present to accept their nomination.

If no EOI is received for a particular office, nominations will be accepted from the floor on the day of the BGM.

Only members who are financial for 2025/2026 are eligible to nominate, be nominated, vote, and serve on the executive committee. NDATT encourages members to ensure that their memberships are up to date ahead of the meeting.

For more info e-mail nationaldramatnt@gmail.com call 798-6676 or visit Facebook, Instagram, and X @iamndatt