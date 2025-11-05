Suspect in Rio Claro businessman's murder at large

Sylvan Boodan -

The killer of 58-year-old businessman Sylvan "Lawah" Boodan, of Rio Claro, who was shot dead on the morning of November 3, remains at large.

Up to the afternoon of November 5, police said the case was ongoing.

Boodan, the owner of Gloria's Bar at Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road, was gunned down around 8.30 am on the compound of R. Baldeosingh Services Ltd (RBSL), a construction company in Poole Village, Rio Claro.

He worked at the company as a straightener and painter.

According to witnesses, an unidentified masked man called Boodan by name near his car.

After a brief exchange, a single gunshot rang out, and the gunman ran off. Boodan collapsed and died at the scene in front of his car.

A relative speculated that the killing might be linked to a dispute involving unpaid services to a spiritual advisor, or "obeah man," earlier in the year.

Police, however, said the motive is yet to be established.

An autopsy is expected to be done during the week at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police are investigating.