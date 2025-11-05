San Juan slip up late, draw with Signal Hill in SSFL

San Juan North Secondary School's Malique Marrast, left, and Signal Hill Secondary School's Raevion Marshall eye the ball during the SSFL premier division match at San Juan North Secondary School in Bourg Mulatresse, on November 4. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

SAN Juan North Secondary are still in danger of being relegated this season in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division after giving up two points late in their match against Signal Hill Secondary at the San Juan North Secondary school ground in Bourg Mulatresse, on November 4.

San Juan, 13th on the table, were leading 1-0 heading into second-half stoppage time and were on the verge of earning three valuable points. However, Immanuel Wright levelled the match for Signal Hill two minutes into stoppage time as the match finished 1-1.

Earlier, Malique Marrast gave San Juan the lead in the 28th minute. The draw means San Juan are just one point above the relegation zone on the 16-team table. At the end of the season, the bottom three teams will be demoted to the championship division.

Signal Hill are tenth in the standings, but still have seven matches remaining. A strong end to the tournament could see Signal Hill finish in the top five.

Many of Signal Hill’s matches were postponed this season because of the unavailability of flights and the lack of seats on vessels between Trinidad and Tobago.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*12*29*33

Naparima*13*10*1*2*39*7*32*31

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*12*8*1*3*29*17*12*25

Trinity Moka*12*7*0*5*26*29*-3*21

Arima North*14*5*4*5*30*27*3*19

QRC*14*5*4*5*23*23*0*19

St Mary's College*13*5*3*5*31*21*10*18

Signal Hill*8*5*1*2*23*11*12*16

Trinity East*12*4*1*7*18*37*-19*13

Malick*13*3*3*7*27*35*-8*12

San Juan North*13*2*4*7*21*25*-4*10

St Augustine*13*2*3*8*14*43*-29*9

Scarborough*12*1*4*7*12*32*-20*7

Carapichaima East*14*0*0*14*7*68*-61*0